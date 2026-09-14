GPs blur the lines of infrastructure in hunt for returns
Holiday resorts, luxury marinas and medical supply chains are finding their way into infrastructure portfolios. Whether this definitional stretching continues will ultimately depend on buyers.
Holiday resorts, luxury marinas and medical supply chains are finding their way into infrastructure portfolios. Whether this definitional stretching continues will ultimately depend on buyers.
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