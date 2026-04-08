The direction of travel is still towards more data
Investors are starting to glean material insights from sustainability data – don't expect them to stop asking for it anytime soon.
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Investors are starting to glean material insights from sustainability data – don't expect them to stop asking for it anytime soon.
Nearly there!
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