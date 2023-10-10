The Pipeline: Thames Water wants higher returns, AEW moves into infra debt, Brookfield bets on UK wind

Thames Water thirsty for higher returns

Thames Water has submitted its plans for the 2025-30 regulatory period with a clear message to Ofwat: allow Thames’ shareholders to earn a higher return or forget about financeability.

Noting that “no provider of financial capital is forced to invest in the privatised England & Wales water industry”, Thames said the regulator needs to consider “a material move up in the allowed rate of return”. Namely, a bump to 7.8 percent, up from the 6.5 percent Ofwat is mulling.

“If investors can lock in returns of 4.5 percent by buying gilts and up to 6.3 percent by buying investment grade bonds, it is highly unlikely that they could be persuaded to take on the extra risk involved in equity investment in exchange for a return of just 6.5 percent,” Thames wrote in its plan.

Makes you wonder who would want to invest in UK water these days…

At risk is the £2.5 billion in equity promised by Thames’ shareholders for the next regulatory period. That pledge helped calm the waters this summer, when talk of temporary nationalisation (subscription required) swirled around the embattled utility.

Does that mean it’ll soon be back on the agenda? Your move Ofwat.

Tax credit transferability is risky business

At last week’s Infocast Clean Energy Investment Summit, held in Texas, Hans Royal, senior director of renewables and cleantech at Schneider Electric, noted the budding tax equity transfer market post-IRA is attracting new buyers who are exacerbating renewables merchant risk exposure.

“Some corporate investors would like some RECs as part of these [tax equity] transactions… [saying] ‘It helps us towards our decarbonisation goals’ – that really can help get an approval across the finish line,” Royal explained.

While green assets underpin tax equity transfers, tax credits don’t count towards buyers’ net zero goals, unless they were somehow directly consuming the green energy from a project. Hence why renewable energy credits – and wholesale market exposure – come into the picture.

Another risk discussed later in the day was lack of due diligence.

“I was shocked in a couple of deals,” remarked Izzet Bensusan, founder of Captona. According to Bensusan, transferability has created an ecosystem where tax credit buyers are removed from the operations of the projects they’re investing in, posing a unique challenge.

The trade-off? More projects may be financed faster – and that might be worth it.

Tipping the scales towards scaling up

Four to five years ago, most infrastructure investors wouldn’t have counted scale-up risk among the major threats to their portfolios – at least, that’s what Vikram Dhawan, a director at EQT Partners’ value-add infrastructure vertical, claimed during a later panel at Infocast’s Clean Energy Investment Summit.

He also said that’s changing.

“Now, people are launching energy transition funds or infra growth funds,” he mused during a later panel. “And all of those have the purpose of unlocking capital that is willing to take on that scale operation.”

He noted that as more and more clean technologies are becoming proven, it is up to infrastructure investors to provide them with a proven business model to boot.

“We really need capital and concerted focus on… the commercialisation of those technologies. And I think that’s where both equity and credit investors who are taking that step beyond just the traditional view [of infrastructure] can really help,” he said.

Grapevine

“September was, in my professional opinion as a climate scientist, absolutely gobsmackingly bananas”

Zeke Hausfather, at the Berkeley Earth climate data project, after this September was 1.8C warmer than pre-industrial levels

Who’s hiring