Top 10 funds make up over 40% of all fundraising
The 10 leading funds raised a combined $403bn from 2021-25, highlighting how concentrated fundraising is.
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The 10 leading funds raised a combined $403bn from 2021-25, highlighting how concentrated fundraising is.
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