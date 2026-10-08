Infrastructure Portfolio LogoPEI Infrastructure Investor
News & Analysis

Ardian: ‘We’ve been less shy on factoring growth into our business plans’

On this podcast, Ardian Infrastructure CIO Marion Calcine talks about the European investment opportunity, portfolio construction, what counts as essential infra, how to tackle AI infra and more.

ByBruno Alves
6 minutes ago1 min read
LinkedInXEmail

PEI INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTOR

Register to unlock this content

  • Daily global infrastructure news and market intelligence
  • Expertly curated insights that keep you ahead of the market
  • Faster, data-driven decision making powered by our AI interface, 'Ask PEI'
  • Access to proprietary research and reports
  • Selected investor strategy and competitor performance data
Register nowFind out more
EuropeNorth AmericaAirportsData CentresDigital InfrastructureEnergyGeneral PartnersLimited PartnersThe Infrastructure Investor PodcastPodcast
LinkedInXEmail

Related articles

alt

Meridiam raises $4.5bn for multi-asset CV

6 October 2026 · 2 mins read

alt

A rise in SPVs is giving LPs what they want

6 October 2026 · 3 mins read

motif
Read more