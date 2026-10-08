Ardian: ‘We’ve been less shy on factoring growth into our business plans’
On this podcast, Ardian Infrastructure CIO Marion Calcine talks about the European investment opportunity, portfolio construction, what counts as essential infra, how to tackle AI infra and more.
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