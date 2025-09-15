Asterion closes third flagship on €3.4bn
The Spanish manager beats its target for Fund III after a speedy fundraise that has taken less than 18 months.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
The Spanish manager beats its target for Fund III after a speedy fundraise that has taken less than 18 months.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination