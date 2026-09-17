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CVC hires GIC exec to build new infra debt platform – exclusive

Floortje Brouwers will lead the manager's plans to launch an infra debt strategy amid rising demand for the asset class.

ByJoe Marsh
9 hours ago2 mins read

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