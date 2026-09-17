CVC hires GIC exec to build new infra debt platform – exclusive
Floortje Brouwers will lead the manager's plans to launch an infra debt strategy amid rising demand for the asset class.
9 hours ago•2 mins read
Floortje Brouwers will lead the manager's plans to launch an infra debt strategy amid rising demand for the asset class.
Stonepeak’s head of transport and logistics to depart – exclusive
4 September 2026 · 2 mins read
Hesta’s head of unlisted assets Will MacAulay departs – exclusive
18 August 2026 · 2 mins read
Campbell Lutyens names Moore and Marroquin global co-heads of infra – exclusive
14 July 2026 · 4 mins read