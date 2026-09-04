Stonepeak’s head of transport and logistics to depart – exclusive
While James Wyper is on the way out after a decade-plus tenure, the firm has not yet made plans to hire a replacement.
2 hours ago•2 mins read
SENTINAL
While James Wyper is on the way out after a decade-plus tenure, the firm has not yet made plans to hire a replacement.
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