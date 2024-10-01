Instar: Value creation takes centre stage
Infrastructure is entering a period of value investing, where governance, growth levers and operational enhancements are key, say Instar Asset Management’s Sarah Borg-Olivier, Minnie Chan and Cathy Xue
