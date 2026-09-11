It’s private capital that faces a reckoning in the UK this autumn
Instead of focusing on what the UK government will or will not do, Newcore Capital’s Hugo Llewelyn calls on the private sector to get its act together.
Instead of focusing on what the UK government will or will not do, Newcore Capital’s Hugo Llewelyn calls on the private sector to get its act together.
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