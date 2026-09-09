Data centres’ unsustainable velocity
Speed to market has become priority number one for investors, trumping sustainability. But such an approach could result in a bumpy ride for unsustainable data centres down the road.
Speed to market has become priority number one for investors, trumping sustainability. But such an approach could result in a bumpy ride for unsustainable data centres down the road.
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