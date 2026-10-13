New South Wales to launch 1.5GW tender targeting gas generation
Gas-fired generation projects have not featured in NSW’s electricity roadmap tenders so far, but that is set to change as the state looks toward a capacity shortfall early next decade.
13 October 2026•3 mins read
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