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New South Wales to launch 1.5GW tender targeting gas generation

Gas-fired generation projects have not featured in NSW’s electricity roadmap tenders so far, but that is set to change as the state looks toward a capacity shortfall early next decade.

ByTom Taylor
13 October 20263 mins read
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