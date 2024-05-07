Energy Transition

Patrizia on finding the right balance in ESG data

The sustainability conversation is making progress, but greater standardisation and accessing quality data will still be needed, say PATRIZIA’s Aaron Scott and Audrey Courdouzy.

-

To view this content, you need to sign in.

Sign In

You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here

Register now to access this content and more for free.

Register Now

Share this