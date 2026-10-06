The mid-market advantage: Higher returns, easier exits?
In this episode of The Infrastructure Investor Podcast, Mac Bell of Fengate Asset Management and Sam Lissner of Ridgewood Infrastructure discuss the value of sector expertise, relationships and build‑to‑core strategies amid macroeconomic uncertainty.
5 hours ago•1 min read
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