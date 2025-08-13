The race is on to become hyperscalers’ one-stop shop
Infra’s largest managers are leveraging a scarcity of power and the complexity of the AI ecosystem to stake their claim.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Infra’s largest managers are leveraging a scarcity of power and the complexity of the AI ecosystem to stake their claim.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination