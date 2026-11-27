CIP clinches €1.7bn for pathfinder collateralised fund obligation
The CFO offers investors diversification and leverage, CIP partner Mogens Thorninger tells Infrastructure Investor
The CFO offers investors diversification and leverage, CIP partner Mogens Thorninger tells Infrastructure Investor
Brighter Super CEO: Olympic investment opportunities are ‘infra that needs to be delivered anyway’
25 November 2026 · 4 mins read
Investors are aware ‘infra label isn’t a guarantee of portfolio resilience’
25 November 2026 · 1 min read
The Pipeline: F2i’s €650m first close, Arjun’s new fundraising MD, EQT makes storage bet
23 November 2026 · 6 mins read