Blackstone poaches ex-InfraBridge co-head for London infra MD role
Blackstone has strengthened its global infra practice with the hire of James Burke, its third senior addition in recent months.
Blackstone has strengthened its global infra practice with the hire of James Burke, its third senior addition in recent months.
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