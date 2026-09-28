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Blackstone poaches ex-InfraBridge co-head for London infra MD role

Blackstone has strengthened its global infra practice with the hire of James Burke, its third senior addition in recent months.

BySiqalane Taho andBruno Alves
12 hours ago2 mins read
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