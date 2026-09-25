PIC and USS target more infra debt, eye digital space
Alongside the two UK institutions, private wealth clients are also showing rising appetite for the fast-evolving asset class, it emerged at the Infrastructure Investor Europe forum last week.
Alongside the two UK institutions, private wealth clients are also showing rising appetite for the fast-evolving asset class, it emerged at the Infrastructure Investor Europe forum last week.
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