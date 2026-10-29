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Five Point Infrastructure increases fund target to $4bn after five-month haul – exclusive

The energy infrastructure specialist has already met the original $2.5bn target for its fifth flagship.

ByZak Bentley
35 minutes ago2 mins read
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FundraisingPerformanceNorth AmericaUSData CentresEnergyNatural GasWaterGeneral PartnersPEI Group Data
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