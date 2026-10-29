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Germany’s sure-fire energy sale is a SEFE bet for investors

As valuation woes and a precarious pipeline continue to beset the market, the reprivatisation of Securing Energy for Europe could be the solid deal the market needs.

ByNathalie Tidman
10 hours ago3 mins read
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