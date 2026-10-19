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The Pipeline: EQT’s AI fund uplift, AusSuper’s New York hire, Ares makes European entry

In today's edition, EQT’s AI fund gets $2.1 billion uplift, AusSuper makes senior hire in New York and Ares secures its first European infrastructure investment. Welcome to The Pipeline, the start-of-the-week briefing for our valued subscribers only.

ByInfrastructure Investor Staff
15 hours ago5 mins read
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