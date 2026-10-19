The Pipeline: EQT’s AI fund uplift, AusSuper’s New York hire, Ares makes European entry

In today's edition, EQT’s AI fund gets $2.1 billion uplift, AusSuper makes senior hire in New York and Ares secures its first European infrastructure investment. Welcome to The Pipeline, the start-of-the-week briefing for our valued subscribers only.

By Infrastructure Investor Staff 15 hours ago • 5 mins read