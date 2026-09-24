Hamilton Lane leads Foresight’s A$660m transport CV in ‘no-brainer’ deal
Foresight Group’s continuation vehicle for transport operator Kinetic comes as it winds up its Diversified Infrastructure Trust.
Foresight Group’s continuation vehicle for transport operator Kinetic comes as it winds up its Diversified Infrastructure Trust.
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