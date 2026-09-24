How reality has bitten on infrastructure sustainability ambitions
Institutional investors are balancing sustainability with other, more immediate factors, as 'not everything that looks green and is popular is economically viable, right?'
Institutional investors are balancing sustainability with other, more immediate factors, as 'not everything that looks green and is popular is economically viable, right?'
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