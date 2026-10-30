Stonepeak MD to move to KKR’s AI infra unit – exclusive
Edward Casserley will move to the investment team of KKR’s recently launched AI infrastructure vehicle Helix, amid other personnel exits at Stonepeak.
Edward Casserley will move to the investment team of KKR’s recently launched AI infrastructure vehicle Helix, amid other personnel exits at Stonepeak.
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