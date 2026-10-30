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Stonepeak MD to move to KKR’s AI infra unit – exclusive

Edward Casserley will move to the investment team of KKR’s recently launched AI infrastructure vehicle Helix, amid other personnel exits at Stonepeak.

ByCatarina Moura
14 hours ago2 mins read
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