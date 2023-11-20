Automated for the people: Inside the C$8bn REM light rail project

The Réseau Express Métropolitain, or REM, in Montréal is one of the world’s largest automated transit systems and one of the largest transit projects being undertaken in Canada, and it finally began moving in July. But it hasn’t been without its challenges – covid-19 and macroeconomic volatility included, of course.

Perhaps the most public of the project’s woes came last spring, when CDPQ Infra – the project sponsor – was dropped from the eastern portion of the project due to disputes with the local community over the project’s elevated tracks and their potential impact on the views of Chinatown.

“We got some lessons [with the eastern portion of the project],” said Philippe Batani, a spokesperson for CDPQ Infra. “But completing 85 percent of the overall project is, from our perspective, kind of a remarkable accomplishment because within the last five years, we faced a two-year pandemic which significantly impacted the efficiency of the operations.”

Indeed, 17km of the project is already in operation, all constructed in the five years since ground was broken in 2018. Its C$6.3 billion ($4.6 billion; €4.25 billion) budget did, however, balloon by 26 percent to C$7.95 billion, which Batani described as “very under control” when compared to similar projects across the globe.

He’s not wrong in saying that. A McKinsey study estimated 98 percent of mega-projects suffer cost overruns of more than 30 percent. And a paper by Oxford University professor Professor Bent Flyvbjerg, a specialist in mega-projects, found nine out of 10 such projects overshooting their budgets, with overruns of 50 percent in real terms common.

The additional costs for REM totalled C$1.65 billion, C$800 million of which could be attributed to the pandemic, while C$300 million was due to an unforeseen complication that arose when a century-old explosive was found during construction. The final C$500 million came from adjustments carried out by third parties and rail operators, as well as responses to community requests such as pedestrians, bike pathways and additional canopies between stations.

No funds were lost due to the loss of the eastern portion of the project, as the C$100 million spent by CDPQ Infra on research and development was reimbursed by the Québec government. These costs were absorbed by CDPQ Infra, not the Canadian government, meaning the equity share in the project changed from 70 percent CDPQ and 30 percent Québec government to 78 percent CDPQ and 22 percent Québec government.

Overall, CDPQ Infra dedicated C$4.6 billion in capital and the Québec government invested C$1.28 billion for 22 percent. There were additional capital injections from public utility Hydro-Québec, as part of its bid to electrify transport, at C$295 million, while transport authority ARTM provided C$512 million.

“We delivered the REM in record time with very good budget control. And we are able to do the same in other situations in other contexts,” said Batani.

Concessional rates and risk sharing

The successes can partly be chalked up to the help of the Canada Infrastructure Bank, which offered CDPQ Infra concessional rates on the debt incurred for the project.

“Higher interest rates have increased costs for virtually all infrastructure projects. By offering concessional rates, the Canada Infrastructure Bank has been able to offset some of the financial risks of the REM project and keep it on track,” explained John Casola, chief investment officer of CIB.

He continued: “This highlights the great need for tools such as infrastructure banks to play an important role in mitigating some of those risks and helping to make projects more economically viable. The CIB can participate in all areas of the capital stack with patient, lower-than-market rate, long-term capital.”

The debt taken from the Canada Infrastructure Bank totalled C$1.28 billion, with an interest rate beginning at 1 percent and increasing to 3 percent throughout the length of the project.

“For reasons of financial efficiency and project agility, the financial structure did not include the use of private debt during the construction phase. Also, equity financing has maintained an agility that has been important to the success of the project. When the project is completed, the financial structure might be optimised while maintaining a prudent long-term approach,” explained Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau, another spokesperson for CDPQ Infra.

When it comes to the structure of the partnership, CDPQ has assumed most of the risk and the financing costs. “It’s not your typical PPP in that regard,” explained Vincent Filiatrault, a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright who worked on the procurement process with CDPQ.

That kind of risk allocation is becoming less common for PPPs in a post-covid world.

“Key to ensuring that private capital shows up is a more sensible allocation of risks between the parties,” noted Casola. “The original notion of a PPP was that the public sector tried its best to push as much risk as possible onto the private sector. That approach has evolved to a more collaborative approach on risk sharing. But none of that negates the need for the private sector to remain meaningfully involved in building and financing infrastructure – we are simply changing the discussion to how that gets done.”

It’s something that Filiatrault has seen, too. “I’m not sure if it’s purely covid related, but I’ve seen a shift in the market recently,” he said. “Six or seven years ago, owners could allocate a little bit more risk on private parties. And what I’ve seen recently is quite the opposite. Private parties seem to be willing to take less and less [risk].”

At the moment, CDPQ has structured its returns based on risk, with any returns over 8 percent automatically being shared with the Québec government. The Québec government is expecting returns of 3.7 percent.

Despite the changes being seen in the market, CDPQ Infra is still keen to take on more projects like the REM and optimistic on the PPP market as a whole. “We still see demand and interest for the kind of projects we could deliver,” said Batani.

Final completion of the REM is expected in 2027, when an extension to the Montréal-Trudeau airport is finished. The north shore branch and the west island branch of the REM will be completed sooner and are slated to undergo test runs for opening in spring 2024.

A unique bet CDPQ is not your average pension fund, as is evident by having an entire arm dedicated to developing greenfield projects – CDPQ Infra. The REM project follows in this vein. There are only a handful of GPs that could even dream of handling a multi-billion dollar greenfield transit project with minimal debt and government input. When it comes to pension funds, that number dwindles even further. So, when CDPQ took the project on – its first large-scale transit project – it raised some eyebrows. Emmanuel Jaclot, who heads CDPQ’s infrastructure group, told us in 2019 that the decision to get involved in greenfield projects such as the REM had arisen from the global infrastructure market becoming more competitive. “With greenfield projects, it’s not full-steam ahead from day one. You invest money very gradually through the development phase and have to wait for construction and ramp up. CDPQ is large enough and long-term enough to allow for this kind of time horizon,” he told Infrastructure Investor. Pierre Lavallée, then chief executive of CIB, added that CDPQ had essentially launched a “new business line” to create its own differentiated deal flow. “It’s only natural as an infrastructure investor to look to where else you can apply your expertise and knowledge to generate better returns,” he explained. It remains to be seen whether or not those returns will be met. While cost overruns were relatively modest, it was pensioners who bore the brunt – so the hopes are that returns might make up for that.