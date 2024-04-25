LACERA lowers infra allocation from 5%

To view this content, you need to sign in.
Once targeting a 5% infrastructure allocation, LACERA’s board of investments has voted to lower its infra allocation to 4% – nearly its current allocation, down from September's 5.5%.
