Fubon Life approves $150m commitment

The Taiwan-based insurance company has backed an infrastructure fund.

Institution: Fubon Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$4.88 trillion ($155.1 billion; €144.1 billion)

Fubon Life Insurance has made a commitment of $150 million to Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V.

Stonepeak’s fifth infrastructure fund launched in September, targeting $15 billion after its predecessor closed on $14 billion – well above its target of $10 billion. Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V is a value-add vehicle focusing on digital infrastructure, energy and transport in the North American region.

The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have tended to focus on secondaries and value-add strategies in North America, Western Europe and Asia-Pacific regions, as shown below.

