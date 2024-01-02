Fubon Life commits $70m to Global Infrastructure Partners V

Institution: Fubon Life Insurance

Headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan

AUM: NT$4.88 trillion ($158.4 billion; €143.6 billion)



Fubon Life Insurance has committed $70 million to Global Infrastructure Partners V, a fund managed by Global Infrastructure Partners.

The Taiwanese insurer’s recent private equity commitments have focused on core-plus, secondaries and value-add strategies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Platinum subscribers may click here for the investor’s full profile, including key contacts, allocation strategy and fund investments.