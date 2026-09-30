High IRRs drive infrastructure LPs to its secondaries market
Investors are putting more resources towards shorter hold secondaries and co-investments, according to Mercer’s head of European infrastructure Julia Schiffer.
Investors are putting more resources towards shorter hold secondaries and co-investments, according to Mercer’s head of European infrastructure Julia Schiffer.
Hamilton Lane leads Foresight’s A$660m transport CV in ‘no-brainer’ deal
24 September 2026 · 4 mins read
Canada’s infrastructure needs ‘align very much with our key areas of focus’, says PSP’s Andrew Alley
21 September 2026 · 4 mins read