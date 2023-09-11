How infrastructure investors are rethinking strategy

Not all strategies are created equal, as rising interest rates see investors turning to core-plus and value-add

The infrastructure asset class has excelled in recent years despite market volatility, inflationary pressures and mounting geopolitical tensions. Buoyed by secular tailwinds, it has become a favourite for risk-averse investors tempted by its long-term revenue streams and innate inflation protection.

Infrastructure has benefited from the macroeconomic fallout but is not immune to its adverse effects. Fundraising in H1 2023 dropped by 93 percent, according to Infrastructure Investor data; $7.6 billion versus $113 billion in H1 2022.

Valuations also face greater scrutiny as debt becomes more expensive, and investors are becoming increasingly aware that not all strategies and assets are created equal.

Playing the field

Core is an example of this dynamic. Rising interest rates and single-digit equity returns are encouraging investors to look to higher-yielding strategies like core-plus and value-add. Greater competition and liquidity are also adding to the pricing pressure.

In June, US-based investment consultant Verus downgraded its core infrastructure outlook to negative, citing higher interest rates as a headwind to valuations. The firm warned that write-downs could begin to ripple through the open-end market this year, while both transportation and logistics would be particularly challenged.

Risk preference for investors is clearly changing. CPIP and Hodes Weill & Associates’ 2023 Institutional Infrastructure Allocations Monitor, published in June, found 40 percent of infrastructure institutions favoured core-plus compared with 35 percent for value-add, 17 percent for core and just 5 percent for supercore.

For the largest institutions, the survey reveals a lack of appetite for core infrastructure. A total of 40 percent of firms with more than $50 billion in assets under management expected to invest the same amount in the strategy, while 35 percent anticipated reducing capital, 20 percent had yet to invest and 5 percent anticipated allocating more capital this year.

Mind the gap

Several factors are motivating portfolio rebalancing, not least the denominator effect and strict allocation limits set by investment committees and trustee boards. Similarly, managers are looking to value-add and other strategies to spread portfolio risk.

The Infrastructure Pulse report for Q2 2023, by London-based non-profit group Global Infrastructure Investor Association and consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal, revealed that 85 percent of respondents planned to divest assets over the next year.

Many firms have no choice but to rebalance due to allocation limits. However, there is an argument to be made that investors are still underweight to private infrastructure. The 2023 Institutional Infrastructure Allocations Monitor found underallocation this year was most pronounced in the Americas, where institutions are still under-invested by around 152 basis points, compared with approximately 82bps in EMEA and around 42bps in Asia-Pacific.

Approximately 60 percent of respondents were underallocated to infrastructure, per CPIP and Hodes Weill’s research. Private pensions showed the greatest disparity between target and actual allocations, with around 66 percent capital assigned, while public pensions were at approximately 83 percent and sovereign wealth funds and government-owned entities at 76 percent. The recovery of public equities and slowing inflation in means the gap is only likely to widen.

This underallocation does not necessarily point to lack of appetite. One reason for the gap is the inherent nascency of infrastructure, which is still playing catchup to private equity and real estate. The sector could yet draw upon record levels of dry powder to create opportunities for investors willing to capitalise on less competition.

Green agenda

While investors this year may be rebalancing portfolios towards core-plus and value-add strategies, this has also included an energy transition flavour. The US Inflation Reduction Act was a noticeable shot in the arm of infrastructure investors, while improving EU decarbonisation targets added to the positive mood.

Shifting to a low-carbon global economy will require an enormous volume of capital and decarbonisation needs to go beyond simply greening the electricity mix. A March 2023 survey from Munich-based consultant Roland Berger revealed more than three-quarters of investors perceive electric vehicle charging and storage assets as attractive, while over half see heat pumps as attractive investment opportunities.

Verus notes that while the market is more competitive than even a couple of years ago, and sectors such as electric vehicles offer clear opportunities, the electrification of transport will also strain existing power infrastructure. Similarly, growth technologies such as green hydrogen and carbon capture require venture-like risk that infrastructure investors may not be quite ready to stomach, particularly given current market volatility.

Whichever direction investors opt for, the energy transition is clearly a strategy that is only going to grow in importance.