Infra experts share their market predictions

Three industry specialists discuss which strategies they expect will attract the most attention and appetite among investors over the coming year.

Hadley Peer Marshall

Managing partner, Brookfield Asset Management

Infrastructure debt strategies have gathered momentum, as investors are seeking portfolio diversification and attractive risk-adjusted returns that are benefiting from the scarcity of capital.

Market disruptions have also impacted debt liquidity alongside the denominator effect reducing the amount of available equity. Capital from the leveraged finance and bank markets are less accessible compared to a year ago, enhancing the returns that infrastructure debt strategies can achieve. The need for capital is greater than ever to address the infrastructure supercycle and focus on digitisation and decarbonisation.

Jason Cheng

Co-founder and chief executive of Kerogen Capital and CelerateX

The sustainability agenda is of critical importance to an ever-growing number of investors, as net-zero mandates start to be implemented. The investment theme has received unprecedented regulatory support over the past year, most notably with the Inflation Reduction Act in the US, and governments around the world are moving at a rapid pace to retain and attract green capital.

Decarbonisation and energy transition provides a wide range of options for investors, from core to value-add infrastructure strategies. The opportunity set is global in scope, providing substantial running room in the sector. The energy transition theme tends to attract the highest amount of investor interest both on the public and private side.

We are now seeing increasing levels of sophistication as investors look beyond core exposures such as onshore wind and solar to rapidly growing thematics that require greater specialisation, such as second-generation biofuels and geothermal for heat decarbonisation.

Sergio de Carvalho

Head of sustainability at Planet First Partners

As investors look for opportunities in unexplored frontiers of the economy such as biotech, or in well-established sectors that are ripe for disruption, they are increasingly adopting strategies aligned with the transition towards sustainability. This is associated with regulatory and consumer pressure to tackle emerging challenges such as climate change. Transitioning requires the adoption of new technologies that will replace incumbents that inefficiently use energy or that are wholly dependent on fossil fuels.

Data centre transition, for example, will require the expansion of renewable energy production. This involves investing in new technologies such as liquid immersion cooling, which can displace air-cooled systems and deliver a 50 percent gain in energy efficiency. There are two investment strategies, one on renewable energy generation that uses existing technologies at large-scale projects. The other, on liquid immersion cooling technologies, is more akin to early growth, accelerating the scale-up of new technologies. Both are sustainable investments and will be key in transitioning the technology sector.