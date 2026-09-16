Infra transitions rarely follow a straight line
From digital to the energy transition to AI, there are patterns common in any infrastructure revolution, writes Finadvice's Jeffrey Altman.
From digital to the energy transition to AI, there are patterns common in any infrastructure revolution, writes Finadvice's Jeffrey Altman.
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