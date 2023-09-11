Infrastructure strives to weather the storm

Market turbulence has hit fundraising, but managers remain bullish on the future of the asset class.

When was the last ‘normal’ year? Geopolitical and macroeconomic turbulence has become the rule, rather than the exception – it is hard to remember a time when the global economy was functioning smoothly.

War has returned to Europe. Severe inflation has hit developed markets for the first time in decades. Hurricanes, droughts and wildfires are getting fiercer and more frequent. Covid-19 brought unprecedented global chaos, the effects of which are still being felt in supply chains. Even during what now seems like a pre-pandemic ‘calm before the storm’, the global economy was being buffeted by Brexit and the Trumpian trade wars.

The good news is that infrastructure has largely performed well during this period. Most LPs are happy customers – 45 percent of respondents in Infrastructure Investor’s LP Perspectives Study 2023 reported that their infrastructure portfolios had exceeded benchmarks. Just 9 percent reported that performance fell below the benchmark.

Yet there is no doubt that headwinds are now being felt. “We have entered a very different market regime this year – one with slower demand growth, more costly inputs, higher costs of capital and also elevated geopolitical risk globally,” says Anne Valentine Andrews, global head of infrastructure and real estate at BlackRock.

Rising rates

Of all the headwinds to batter private market investors over the past 18 months, the strongest has undoubtedly been the spike in inflation and the rise in interest rates that it provoked. Rising interest rates were named by over 70 percent of respondents in our LP Perspectives Study as a factor likely to impact performance over the next 12 months, with inflation following close behind as a key concern.

The rise in borrowing costs is a “challenging structural issue”, says Richard Marshall, head of infrastructure research at German asset manager DWS. “For those assets that need to go through a refinance process, that is now a much more expensive undertaking.”

The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates 10 times in a row between March 2022 and May 2023, bringing borrowing costs to their highest level since before the global financial crisis. The Bank of England and the European Central Bank have taken similarly hawkish stances.

Of course, the actual effects of rising rates on portfolios vary from manager to manager. Those who kept leverage to a minimum are now reaping the rewards, compared with managers more willing to take on debt to finance projects.

“The more highly levered the project the bigger the problems,” says Richard Lum, co-CIO at Victory Hill Capital Partners, a manager that focuses on the energy transition. “Large projects that require a lot of debt and where revenue is locked into long term unhedged power contracts will see their margins squeezed as the cost of capital gets higher.”

Managers are finding that a complex mix of interrelated factors affect how investments perform in this environment.

“There is risk with a rising interest rate environment, where you may see discount rates impacting valuation,” says Marija Simpraga, infrastructure strategist at LGIM Real Assets. “However, the flipside is a link between inflation and revenues for many infrastructure assets – which potentially has a positive impact on the revenue and cashflows.”

One of the most attractive features of infrastructure is its ability to serve as a hedge against inflation. “Investors choose infrastructure partly because of the inflation pass-through and so, as a broad statement, the inflationary environment has been a net positive for infrastructure assets,” says Marshall.

Finding resilience

Managers need to be more careful than ever in how they construct their portfolios in a difficult market.

“This is a time for active selection,” says Valentine Andrews. “There’s definitely a widening of performance differential along quality, location and sustainability fault lines.

“You have to actively build resilience into your portfolios. Inflation-hedging requires active measures to realise fully, directly via CPI-linked indexation of income streams and more indirectly via revenue pricing power. Cost control is also a key focus this year, with inflation impacting every part of the supply chain.”

The impacts of inflation are far from uniform across the asset class. Greenfield projects are particularly vulnerable because of the increased costs of labour, materials and energy.

“We have been seeing ongoing cost increases and some supply chain uncertainties over the last two years, both of which began during covid and have continued since then,” says Marie Lam-Frendo, chief executive of the Global Infrastructure Hub, a non-profit formed by the G20.

She tells us that construction costs increased on average 15 percent faster than inflation between mid-2020 and March 2023.

According to the International Energy Agency, the price of polysilicon – a key material for solar panels – increased fourfold between 2020 and 2022. Steel prices in Europe spiralled by 270 percent, while copper and aluminium prices rose by 60-80 percent.

Fundraising downturn

Optimism around infrastructure has been deflated by a drastic decline in fundraising since the beginning of the year. Private infrastructure funds raised just $3.6 billion in Q1 – a 94 percent fall from the same period last year.

This fundraising crash seems counter-intuitive, given that private infrastructure outperformed virtually every other asset class last year. McKinsey data shows that infrastructure achieved a pooled net IRR of 8.7 percent in the first three quarters of 2022. Private equity posted negative returns of 9.2 percent, while the MSCI World Index endured -25.1 percent returns.

The downturn in fundraising is due largely to the denominator effect – but other factors are affecting the attractiveness of different infrastructure strategies to LPs.

In an uncertain macroeconomic environment, “institutional investors are focusing more and more on the ‘super core’ assets”, says Simpraga. “These types of assets will tend to have more inflation protection built into the revenues, while their valuations may be less affected as more investors seek out quality assets.”

Others believe, however, that higher yielding core-plus and value-add strategies have an advantage. “Elevated real interest rates are more of a challenge to the super core and core strategies,” says Robert Wall, head of sustainable private infrastructure at Lazard Asset Management. “It is a real challenge that the sector needs to work through. I think it is muting the demand for future capital commitments.”

While private infrastructure has out-performed its listed cousin for several years, the tables may have turned – at least temporarily – due to valuations becoming more attractive for public assets.

“Infrastructure stocks, in our view, have reflected to a greater degree the uncertainty from a macro perspective, particularly as it relates to interest rates and economic weakness, than private market valuations have,” says Emily Foshag, portfolio manager at Principal Asset Management, which invests in listed assets.

She adds that valuations in private markets are likely to continue to fall, possibly for several more quarters, whereas listed stocks have already priced in macroeconomic headwinds.

“We are actually reasonably optimistic around forward-looking returns for public infrastructure,” says Foshag. “It’s a compelling entry point for public infrastructure, relative to the private asset class.”

From crisis to opportunity

Despite the challenges, it is hard to find an infrastructure fund manager who is not optimistic about the long-term future of the asset class.

Geopolitical developments look set to drive demand for infrastructure investment for many years to come. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unequivocally demonstrated the need for Europe to accelerate its build-out of renewables. And growing tension between the West and China means that governments are looking for opportunities to ‘reshore’ or ‘nearshore’ vital infrastructure and associated supply chains – with subsidies available through initiatives such as the US Inflation Reduction Act.

Nearshoring is “a big opportunity for infrastructure”, says Peter Bachmann, managing director for sustainable infrastructure at Gresham House. He also cites the demands of the energy transition as a key tailwind for the asset class.

“We have to invest into new assets, we have to create things that are more sustainable – and that doesn’t come for free,” he says. “Governments across the world can’t really afford it, so they have to find ways to mobilise private capital.”

Victory Hill’s Richard Lum highlights that managers need to look beyond the obvious assets to maximise performance.

“There is an incredibly large opportunity in enabling the transition for the hardest-to-decarbonise industries,” he says.

“E-fuels, hydrogen and similar solutions have the potential to revolutionise transportation and will have a bigger impact and higher margins than, for example, producing renewable energy in a market that is saturated with renewable energy.”

Growing demand for green energy infrastructure, along with the ability of the asset class to demonstrate its resilience during turbulent times, adds up to a positive forecast.

“The asset class has been through a major cycle now, where we’ve had the pandemic, we’ve had inflation, we’ve had interest rate rises – and performance has been very strong,” says Marshall. “Given what it’s been through and given the outlook for capital deployment and the regulatory environment, there is a very, very strong outlook for infrastructure.”