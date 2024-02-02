Keppel names infra as ‘top performer’ in FY23 results

Keppel looks to capitalise on demand for energy transition and digital infra assets to raise more funds and increase its AUM in 2024.

Infrastructure was the standout asset class among Singapore-listed Keppel Ltd’s record-breaking financial results for 2023. The company posted net profits of S$4.067 billion ($3.037 billion; €2.808 billion), quadrupling its 2022 profits of S$927 million.

Keppel chief financial officer Kevin Chng said infrastructure was the “top performer” for FY23, with net profits of nearly S$700 million.

All three of Keppel’s horizontal segments – infrastructure, real estate and connectivity (data centres) – were profitable in FY23. But infrastructure overtook real estate to become Keppel’s most profitable segment, hitting profits of S$699 million – 135 percent higher than the S$297 million of FY22.

Real estate profits of S$426 million were down 8 percent on the S$464 million of FY22.

Net profits from Keppel’s infrastructure-related connectivity segment were S$127 million, 30 percent higher than the S$98 million of FY22.

The largest portion of net profits came from Keppel’s discontinued operations, with the divestment of its offshore and marine business contributing about S$3.3 billion.

Keppel’s four private infrastructure funds – Keppel Asia Infra Fund, KAIF II, Keppel Core Infrastructure Fund and K Private Credit Fund – have a combined S$6.9 billion in funds under management as of 31 December, 2023. The carrying value of Keppel’s stakes in those funds is S$244 million.

KAIF II and Keppel Core Infrastructure Fund are currently fundraising, with the open-end KCIF reaching a first close on $575 million (about S$770 million) in October 2023.

In the connectivity segment, Keppel has S$4.6 billion in funds under management, while real estate continues to be Keppel’s largest segment in terms of FUM, at S$19.7 billion.

The SGX-listed Keppel Infrastructure Trust also has S$7.4 billion in assets under management.

Strong infra growth

Keppel Ltd CEO Loh Chin Hua said the firm will look to expand its fund offerings in 2024 while pursuing a deal pipeline of more than S$14 billion, most of that in infrastructure and connectivity.

He expected fundraising activity to increase later in 2024 after the “challenging” fundraising environment of 2023.

“Nevertheless, investors are expected to remain highly selective of investment strategies and asset classes, with a preference for sectors underpinned by resilient macrotrends, such as the energy transition, climate action and digitalisation, all of which are driving demand for Keppel’s solutions.”

Loh said infrastructure will be one of the fastest-growing asset classes in years to come, underpinned by the energy transition, decarbonisation efforts and digital infrastructure requirements.

As evidence of infrastructure’s allure for asset managers, he pointed to recent M&A deals in the sector including BlackRock’s takeover of GIP and General Atlantic’s acquisition of Actis.

“Keppel is in an enviable position, as we are already an established infrastructure asset manager and operator with a strong track record.”

Loh said Keppel is undergoing a transformation, rebranding itself from Keppel Corporation Limited to Keppel Ltd at the start of the year, in a move he said was more than cosmetic.

“Keppel today is no longer a rig builder nor a property developer,” he said.

“We are a global asset manager and operator, with complementary segments in infrastructure, real estate and connectivity, all contributing positively to the company’s earnings.”

Looking ahead, Loh said Keppel seeks to improve on the success of 2023, raising more funds and increasing its assets under management.

“Last year was a high point but it is by no means the high-water mark. We expect to do better in the years to come.”