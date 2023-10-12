Landmark federal infrastructure legislation meets statewide hurdles

States and localities in the US are taking matters into their own hands to either implement or impede the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan.

It’s only been a year and change since the Biden-Harris administration shocked the world with a landmark climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, arguably eclipsing its predecessor, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which came in November the year before. Both bills offered an estimated $385 million and $1.2 billion in investment, respectively – though some analysts argue that the true cost of the IRA is more than three times that – alongside the chance to reshape the US’s infrastructure landscape.

The IRA was arguably more impactful despite its smaller size due to its bypassing of state legislatures via tax-based business incentives for building and producing clean energy.

“When you think about it, tax incentives are a great way to motivate businesses that are bottom-line oriented. You take some of the wind out of the sails of the political opponents because it just becomes bottom-line oriented as opposed to political. There may have been a missed opportunity there with the IIJA in terms of taking a different approach,” says Mark Vecchio, an expert on US PPPs and the chair of law firm Venable’s New York corporate group.

One may then assume that the majority of infrastructure-centric statewide legislation is in support of the IIJA, so as to allocate those funds, but that is actually untrue. There has been a wide array of legislative acts cropping up across the country to support both the IIJA and the IRA – and also, to tear them down.

The statewide initiatives aimed at enhancing federal legislation range from grant programmes to allocate IIJA funds, new public-private partnerships and even state-level green banks, which have cropped up in states like California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Illinois. Nevertheless, the question of who can access these funds and programmes remains a concern for the investor community.

“A lot of the problems at the state and local level are bureaucracy-related, just trying to work through the paperwork. It’s not really clear often what the criteria are for the green banks and how investors meet or not meet it. And is this the phenomena of statewide green banks something which is here today, gone tomorrow?” Vecchio says.

“A lot of it is this is all very new and some of it is nice and shiny, flashy and interesting. But then when you start digging down into the details, a lot of the details are still missing. A lot of the specific implementation methodology has not yet worked its way through the system. And so oftentimes there are a lot more questions than there are answers.”

But when it comes to legislation that mars the progress made in clean energy and transportation infrastructure, it’s less easy for asset managers invested in the region to circumvent the impact.

It would take much more than a magazine article to comb through the 50-plus state regimes that are cropping up across the country to rebuild US infrastructure, not to mention the multiple tribal governments and localities that are lending a hand in the buildout. But two case studies of two populous, politically-purple states – Colorado and Texas – illustrate well the growing divide in how America is legislating on infrastructure.

Colorado offers legislation a local boost

Colorado has passed 59 energy- and transportation-associated laws related to the IRA and IIJA since 2022 – with arguably all of them in line with the goals that the Biden-Harris administration laid out at the federal level.

Highlights of the regulatory changes include what some have referred to as a ‘mini IRA’ with boosted tax credits on the state level, such as the additional $5,000 offered by the state of Colorado for electric vehicle purchases.

Colorado also adds to the federal tax credit for sustainable aviation fuels by providing a new credit for the construction of sustainable fuel production facilities.

Unique to Colorado is the hydrogen use tax credit, which was not in the IRA nor in any foreign tax code, subsidising end users’ use of the fuel alongside federal credits for production and investment in the fuel.

While one can’t draw direct causality between the legislative acts and the state of investment in clean energy in Colorado, it’s worth noting that the latter is on the up – with the state breaking the top five for states with the largest increase in renewable energy installations in 2023, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

How much turmoil can Texas take?

In contrast, Texas has long been known as the energy capital of the US – and over the past decade, that definition has expanded beyond traditional oil and gas and into renewable power.

A year or two ago, it would have been unlikely – perhaps even unthinkable – that a new avenue of energy production would be turned away in the US energy capital. But that’s exactly what happened just a few months ago, when two areas slated for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico went without a single bid during a lease auction.

The macroeconomic reality that energy prices are cheap in ERCOT certainly played an outsized role in the underperformance. However, it would be remiss to not notice the impact of an increasingly hostile state legislature.

Since 2022, Texas has enacted a number of laws going against the grain of the Biden administration’s federal policies. Among the most memorable are a set of laws passed this summer that enacted ‘dispatchability requirements’ onto renewable energy producers, in essence barring them from accessing the state’s newfound $10 billion Texas Energy fund and requiring them to tack on costly energy storage.

While it can’t all be blamed on legislation, the post-winter storm Uri culture war-ification of renewable energy in Texas has created an atmosphere where investors can’t know what projects will be thrown under the political bus next, and if state Republicans will take drastic, legal action to boot.

An eye on 2024

“We’re still at the really early stages of all of this,” Vecchio remarks. “And it all depends on what happens next year with the election, because so much of this is unfortunately very partisan… if things don’t take a turn for the worst, then it is possible that within the next two or three years, we might be able to see some very specific, concrete results [from the IRA and IIJA].”

Of course, when Vecchio refers to the ‘election’ in the singular, he is referring to the bid for the presidency – which is currently assumed to be a rematch between President Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump.

But in actuality, 2024 will see one presidential election, 435 elections in the House of Representatives, 34 in the Senate, 13 for state and territorial governorships and a multitude of others at lower levels – each with varying potential to impact the trajectory of the national infrastructure ecosystem. So, how concerned should infrastructure investors be about political upheaval in 2024? Will infrastructure projects be on the chopping block?

“A lot of projects are being held hostage just on the state level. Not because anyone has anything against the project per se, but because someone is looking for something for their jurisdiction, and they’re holding up a project because they have the ability to do that. And it has nothing to do with the benefits of the project and nothing to do with the value of the project,” Vecchio explains.

“It’s just a function of the political system at play. And all politics is local, so that’s where you are seeing a lot of that play out, and not in a good way.

“Those kinds of things come to the fore not necessarily at the outset. It’s when you start going… [and then] things come out of the woodwork… just because you’ve got a green light to start doesn’t mean you’re good for the full 26 miles of the marathon. Oftentimes, things come up that you didn’t anticipate and you need to react to and try to deal with them.”

Nevertheless, there are certain macro trends that no political faction can simply legislate away – and that’s good news for investors, according to Vecchio.

“The hotspots of where there’s activity and where there’s discussion are Texas, California, Colorado and Florida. Those are all states on people’s radars – positive, negative, depending upon what’s going on. These are also states – California less so, because people are actually leaving California – where people are migrating, the sunbelt. And so there, the population is booming and they have infrastructure needs as a result.”

But, he explains, with a bit of nuance: “Those states do tend to be problematic in terms of the legislation being sometimes very progressive, sometimes very conservative, sometimes both at the same time. And depending upon the issue in question, that will affect the likelihood of being able to get a project done there or not.”