Merseyside Pension Fund looks for yield as inflation bites

The slow deal churn and inflation-linked outgoings have seen some pension funds go cash negative and Merseyside, a defined benefit pension fund in Liverpool, UK, is one of them.

Most of the pension fund’s infrastructure investments are in commingled funds, though with significant co-investments attached, and the changing economic tides have provoked a shift in the pooled infrastructure strategy, Merseyside’s head of private markets Adil Manzoor tells Infrastructure Investor.

“Being fully funded and cashflow negative, we are in a risk-off mode and have moved slightly more into income rather than growth,” he says. “This shift towards yielding strategies rather than growth strategies has happened over the past two years and we are gradually implementing this in our infrastructure programme and property programme, and we are constructing the private credit portfolio on the same model as well.”

Echoing the consensus view of interest rates being likely to stay ‘higher for longer’, this change in strategy could very well hang around for a while.

“As inflation stays at an elevated level, the deficit [between pension payouts and income] will grow, which means we will be on this path for the foreseeable future. It is all about yield for now, but we are an open scheme, so we can’t take growth off the table completely. We will still be invested in growth assets, albeit selectively with smaller commitments,” Manzoor says.

Co-investments are key

Manzoor has been pleased with what infrastructure GPs have offered on the yield-focused side, favouring brownfield core strategies on the equity side while taking an interest in core credit funds and their quarterly coupons too. The overall lower fee burden involved in this shift towards lower risk is a welcome bonus.

“There is quite a bit of price discovery going on. Nobody is sure about the valuations, so some investors are slightly reluctant to do deals, which means that there is room for negotiation on fees,” says Manzoor.

He does not think that the stronger focus on yield should allow for higher fees on these low-risk strategies:

“Our focus on yield doesn’t mean that we are happy to take a higher fee load. We still negotiate quite hard on fees. And recently, large infrastructure managers and large credit managers have started to treat the LGPS [local government pension scheme] community as a single share class for volume and scale discount so that, at a fund level, LGPS commitments are aggregated for fee discount. Most of the time we are above the discount threshold and enjoy those fee breaks,” Mazoor says.

A feature of the slowdown is the acceleration of the move towards more co-investments, something Manzoor applauds.

“Co-investments are quite important to us,” he says. “Whenever we do a due diligence or we commit to a new fund, it is very important to be able to access the co-investment deal flow of that GP, and the fundraising environment has indirectly helped in terms of negotiating better fee terms on co-investments and many are fee-free.”

Merseyside has been a significant co-investor in various deals, including Gatwick Airport with Global Infrastructure Partners, and London Luton Airport, next to AMP Capital (now part of Digital Bridge and known as InfraBridge).

GPs under pressure

While Merseyside and other investors are taking advantage of the current buyer’s market, Manzoor sees some GPs struggle and predicts that some will fail.

“We are starting to see quite a lot of dispersion between good GPs and bad GPs. A lot of new GPs came into existence over the last seven to eight years during the low-interest-rate environment when everything was good, and they were able to raise capital. Now we see GPs on the lower end of the market struggling both in terms of fundraising and with their existing investments, especially on the credit side. Small-cap GPs, who invested or underwrote investments based on a very low interest rate environment find that finance is very expensive in the current environment, which will put a question mark on their survival.”

This will hurt investors and Merseyside, which is invested across the spectrum, may feel some of that pain too.

“Our exposure is mostly concentrated in large to mid-cap space, but we made some commitments on the lower end of the markets where there is a lot more stress at the moment. There will be some impact, but very limited because we have deliberately been targeting mid and large caps in infrastructure, as well as on private equity and private credit, and even on the property side.”

However, this is no time for regret, insists Manzoor. “Diversification is important. There could be times when the mid-market or the large end of the market would be struggling, and GPs with specific expertise focused on the lower end of the market outperform. We make sure that we are well diversified across strategies, asset classes, and geographies.”

Merseyside’s 60/40 allocation to public and private markets, respectively, will also remain. “I think the LGPS average is about 20-25 percent [to private markets], while we are at 40 percent and believe that we are ahead of the curve. An increase in allocation to private [infrastructure] markets is unlikely, but within that allocation, we might look at opportunities in the natural capital space, such as forestry, vertical farming, corporate farming and also liquid credit, impact private equity and asset-backed lending. We have good exposure to renewables and transportation assets. We are slightly underweight on digital infrastructure. But we are looking at a couple of opportunities.

“We are currently below our strategic weight, which will allow the fund to diversify through vintages as it aims to reach the overall 11 percent allocation to infrastructure, says Manzoor. “We are trying to reach that strategic weight. We are at around eight percent now.”

For LPs with dry powder, there is no point in wasting a good crisis.