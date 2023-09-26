The US public pension fund backed Stonepeak and Global Infrastructure Partners.

Name: Maryland State Retirement and Pension System

Headquarters: Baltimore, US

AUM: $65.21 billion

Maryland State Retirement and Pension System committed $350 million across two funds, according to its September meeting materials.

The pension fund committed $150 million to Stonepeak Opportunities Fund. Stonepeak is an alternative investment firm specialising in infrastructure and real assets with approximately $51.7 billion of assets under management. Through its investment in defensive, hard-asset businesses globally, Stonepeak aims to create value for its investors and portfolio companies, and to have a positive impact on the communities in which it operates.

MSRPS also committed $200 million to Global Infrastructure Partners V. Global Infrastructure Partners is an asset manager focused on infrastructure investments in energy, transportation, water/waste and digital infrastructure sectors.

As illustrated below, Maryland’s infrastructure fund commitments tend to focus on vehicles which invest globally and across several sectors.

