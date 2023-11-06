Ports are ‘quay’ for offshore wind

Ports need investment to support the rollout of offshore wind, but a lack of certainty means many investors are reluctant to finance upgrades.

The North Sea coast of Britain has seen many economic peaks and troughs over the past few decades. The decline of the fishing industry in the 1970s was followed by the rise, and later gradual fall, of the offshore oil and gas sector. Now, as the rollout of offshore wind gathers pace, ports all along the 1,000km coastline are competing to become key nodes in the industry’s supply chain.

The Port of Nigg in the north of Scotland is one facility that has seen its fortunes transformed in recent years. A fabrication yard at the site, originally used to build offshore structures for the oil industry, closed in 2000.

The port was left derelict for more than a decade until it was purchased by servicing company Global Energy Group (GEG). It initially focused on servicing the oil and gas sector after its revival in 2011 – but offshore wind has become increasingly key to its business.

“Now, more than half our work is in the renewables space, particularly in offshore wind,” says Steve Chisholm, operations and innovation director at GEG. Foundations for giant wind turbines used at several of the largest offshore wind projects in the North Sea have been assembled at Nigg – and several more projects are in the pipeline as new offshore wind parks take shape.

“Offshore wind is growing spectacularly and will continue to do so. That is going to form the backbone of what we do going forward,” says Chisholm.

The countries around the North Sea are all seeking to accelerate offshore wind development as part of their efforts to boost energy security and hit net-zero targets. The UK has set a 50GW goal for offshore wind by 2050, up from around 14GW today.

A number of infrastructure investors are looking to the port sector as they seek to capitalise on the opportunities in the offshore wind supply chain. However, much of the optimism around offshore wind has dissipated over the past year, as developers struggle with rising costs and balk at what they say are uneconomic conditions in government licences. Can the port sector’s apparently bright future survive the stormy present?

Floating wind

One reason ports are looking for investment is that floating designs for offshore wind are set to become much more prevalent. In UK waters, around 40 percent of planned offshore wind capacity will use floating turbines. Compared with fixed-bottom structures, floating turbines can be deployed much further from the coastline, meaning they can take advantage of higher wind speeds and deliver more reliable power.

Floating offshore wind is “very space hungry”, Chisholm says. Enormous turbines and their floating bases need to be assembled at a quayside logistics hub. Many industry observers believe it will prove to be more economical to manufacture foundations, turbine towers and blades at or around the port, given the logistical difficulty of transporting these structures over long distances.

At the village of Ardersier, a short distance south from the Port of Nigg, another once-derelict facility is being transformed. US investment firm Quantum Energy Partners announced a $374 million investment into the disused port in April. A new quay at the site is planned for completion by the end of 2024, with construction work already well underway.

Lewis Gillies, chief executive of Haventus, the company established to manage Ardersier, says the investment will turn the site into an “energy transition facility”, where wind turbines are manufactured alongside a marshalling yard. A key attraction of the site is its size, which – at 450 acres – is larger than any comparable facility in Scotland, according to Gillies.

Uncertain environment

A report published by the UK’s Floating Offshore Wind Taskforce in March found that 11 ports around the country will need to be upgraded into ‘industrial hubs’ to facilitate the floating offshore wind rollout.

But the investment environment for ports is only as attractive as the environment for offshore wind overall. And the danger of making a losing bet on offshore wind looks greater today than it did a year ago.

Around the world, the sector has been hit hard by inflation in the price of goods and labour, as well as higher capital costs. BloombergNEF reported in August that the levelised cost of energy from a subsidised offshore wind project in the US has increased by almost 50 percent since 2021. Meanwhile, in July, Swedish wind developer Vattenfall cancelled a 1.4GW project in the North Sea over rising costs and what it described as inadequate incentives from the UK government.

A far greater blow came in September, when an auction for offshore wind development rights under the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme – in which developers are effectively offered a guaranteed price for the electricity they produce – received a grand total of zero bids.

The failure of the auction has been widely blamed on the UK government’s refusal to increase the price offered to developers, despite the sizeable increase in construction costs.

Nevertheless, Gillies told Infrastructure Investor in late July – after Vattenfall cancelled its project, but before the failed offshore wind auction – that the market is simply going through a process of “price discovery”. Developers, he notes, have a different view of a reasonable price to the UK government. “Once that difference is reconciled, that is when you will see the rapid deployment of this technology,” he says.

Sam Boyd Williams, director of investor and corporate advisory at WSP, an engineering and professional services consultancy, says that the failed auction is “not helpful” for the ports sector. But he argues that a more “fundamental issue” is that the periodic auctions in the CfD process mean wind developers will not offer contracts to ports until they have won development rights. Ports are not able to make the necessary investments until they have a contract with a developer – by which stage it may be “almost too late” to complete any upgrade to facilities in time for the wind developer to begin work.

“If you add up big costs, a long timeline for development, lack of revenue certainty until the point at which it is too late to build, you have wrapped up a bit of a problem,” says Boyd Williams.

He adds that only a “very specific investor” would make a sizeable investment into upgrading ports, as Haventus is doing at Ardersier, without a guaranteed contract with a wind developer. The majority of infrastructure funds, which have plenty of options for projects with a guaranteed offtaker, are not “particularly keen to take that kind of bet at the moment”.

‘Chicken and egg’

Investing in the port sector, especially in the UK, is far from straightforward. This is partly due to the mix of ownership models in the sector. While some ports, like Ardersier, are privately held and can be acquired by infrastructure investors with relative ease, many others are publicly owned, or are operated as ‘trust ports’.

These trust ports are required to reinvest any profits into the facilities. They have a unique ownership model, in which they are governed on behalf of ‘stakeholders’, which typically include port users, employees and local communities. Trust ports cannot offer equity to investors and rely entirely on debt financing.

Steve Lomas, managing director of banking and investments at the UK Infrastructure Bank (UKIB), echoes Boyd Williams in noting that trust ports face a “chicken and egg situation”, whereby they cannot win contracts to service the offshore wind sector without upgraded facilities, but cannot risk upgrading their facilities without a guaranteed contract.

UKIB announced a 10-year, £50 million ($61 million; €58 million) financing facility for the Port of Tyne, a trust port in northeast England in June, as part of a £100 million debt refinancing package for the port. Lomas says that the UKIB’s financing facility will provide certainty over a 10-year period to allow the port to compete for tendering opportunities.

Ports are “certainly an enabler” for the energy transition, says Lomas, noting that the Port of Tyne investment “ticks the boxes” in terms of the bank’s mandate to invest in net zero and in job creation. Investing in ports can have a catalytic effect, he says.

“A small investment at a port can then lead to a developer building the manufacturing facility, that then can lead to another client wanting to house their operations and maintenance facility there,” says Lomas.

The UK government has taken some steps to show that it recognises the port industry’s importance for offshore wind. In March, it announced a £160 million investment into ports through its Floating Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Scheme.

Whether enough is being done to attract large-scale capital to the port sector remains to be seen, however. What is certain is that the role of ports in the development of offshore wind cannot be underestimated. As Boyd Williams says: “If we don’t get port investment, we don’t get offshore wind.”