SCERS has approved their 2024 infrastructure pacing plan

Headquarters: Sacramento, US

AUM: $12.4 billion

Allocation to infrastructure: 8.2%

In their 2023 Year in Review and 2024 Annual Investment Plan, SCERS outlined the following for their 2024 plan: $180 million will be targeted to infrastructure, with commitments to three to six funds, with an average of $45 million per fund. SCERS are prioritizing follow-on investments to existing managers/strategies in 2024.

