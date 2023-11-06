Taking Scope 3 further

Scope 3 emissions, a critical component of ESG considerations, pose a significant challenge for the infrastructure sector. The multifaceted nature of this sector, encompassing diverse asset classes and operational models, makes it exceptionally complex to establish a standardised approach for Scope 3 emissions reporting.

Such challenges were emphasised by the GRESB Infrastructure Net Zero Working Group, convened earlier in 2023, and subsequently corroborated as a critical area for development in the GRESB Standards by the GRESB Foundation’s Infrastructure Standards Committee. Amid this complexity, GRESB, the global ESG benchmark for real assets, stands in a unique position to evolve an approach that renders Scope 3 data for infrastructure assets and funds more useful and informative.

There are three key areas we are focusing on to drive improvement. These are: the processes by which materiality of Scope 3 emissions is determined; identifying material Scope 3 categories for specific sectors; and establishing best practices for measurement methods.

Addressing these challenges is pivotal for enhancing the consistency and reliability of Scope 3 accounting and reporting within the infrastructure industry.

Materiality determination

The first key aspect in advancing Scope 3 emissions reporting in infrastructure is establishing best practices for determining the materiality of emissions for individual assets or funds. Materiality involves identifying which Scope 3 emissions categories have a significant impact on an asset’s overall environmental footprint and are, therefore, worthy of measurement and disclosure. Achieving consensus on materiality criteria will help infrastructure stakeholders focus their efforts and resources on the most pertinent emissions sources.

We are harnessing the power of transparency to offer investors insight into the materiality assessment processes of its participating infrastructure assets. In the absence of a clear standard for materiality assessments, providing a transparent description of the processes used can incentivise participating infrastructure assets to carefully consider which Scope 3 emissions play an important role in their value chain.

Infrastructure in numbers As of October, GRESB’s Infrastructure Fund Assessment covers 172 funds, while the Infrastructure Asset Assessment has grown to include 687 assets across 72 countries. The Infrastructure Benchmark now covers approximately $393 billion of gross asset value (GAV) at the fund level and $1.2 trillion of GAV at the asset level, for a total of approximately $1.6 trillion. Facilities in the 2023 Infrastructure Benchmark jumped by 15 percent compared to 2022, increasing from 2,481 to 2,851 across 37 sectors. EMEA remains the most represented region in the benchmark with more than 350 assets. Average GRESB scores for assets jumped by four points to 83 and for funds by one point, also to 83.

Material Scope 3 categories

One of the primary challenges faced by infrastructure stakeholders is understanding which Scope 3 emissions categories are material for their specific sector. Infrastructure encompasses a wide array of asset types, from transportation and energy to water and waste management, each with unique operational characteristics and associated emissions sources. Identifying the relevant Scope 3 categories for each sector is vital for accurate reporting and targeted emissions reduction strategies.

We are undertaking sector-specific research, leveraging the reported data of around 700 infrastructure assets to understand what kinds of infrastructure assets currently measure and report what values for which Scope 3 categories. Following such analysis, engagement with industry associations and experts could help us potentially develop sector-specific minimum requirements outlining the most relevant Scope 3 categories for different infrastructure asset classes. This approach would enable infrastructure participants to focus on the emissions sources that matter most in their respective sectors, fostering more effective ESG initiatives.

Measurement methods

The third critical area for improvement in Scope 3 emissions reporting relates to measurement methods. To ensure accuracy and consistency in reporting, infrastructure entities need clear guidance on how to collect, calculate and estimate Scope 3 emissions data for each identified category. Standardised measurement methods are essential for reliable reporting, benchmarking and performance evaluation.

We have established a research plan to collaborate with industry experts and sustainability organisations to develop best-practice guidelines for measuring Scope 3 emissions. These guidelines should encompass data collection, calculation methodologies and emission factors specific to each sector and Scope 3 category. By providing infrastructure entities with standardised measurement methods, we aim to enhance the reliability and comparability of emissions data across the industry.

Why it matters

The complexity of Scope 3 emissions reporting in the infrastructure sector is undeniable, but GRESB’s position as the global ESG benchmark for real assets presents an opportunity to drive positive change. By focusing on the determination of materiality, identifying material Scope 3 categories and establishing standardised measurement methods, we are paving the way for more meaningful and reliable Scope 3 emissions reporting within the infrastructure industry.

As described above, two key levers by which we intend to advance such standardisation are the careful analysis of its substantial database of asset-level reported data, and industry engagement.

As stakeholders increasingly recognise the importance of ESG considerations, our efforts to enhance Scope 3 reporting in infrastructure can contribute to a more sustainable and responsible future for the sector. By fostering collaboration and providing clear guidance, GRESB can empower infrastructure entities to effectively measure, manage and mitigate their Scope 3 emissions, ultimately contributing to a greener and more resilient infrastructure landscape.