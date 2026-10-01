The II Alpha 30: meet infra’s top alpha generators
Our new II Alpha 30 ranking aims to distinguish market tailwinds from manager skill. We examine what drives outperformance and how LPs are thinking about alpha generation.
Our new II Alpha 30 ranking aims to distinguish market tailwinds from manager skill. We examine what drives outperformance and how LPs are thinking about alpha generation.
The Pipeline: EQT’s Middle East move, QIC’s N America hire, CAI’s battery investment
28 September 2026 · 5 mins read
Time is running out to cast your vote for infrastructure’s rising stars
25 September 2026 · 2 mins read
Hamilton Lane leads Foresight’s A$660m transport CV in ‘no-brainer’ deal
24 September 2026 · 4 mins read