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News & Analysis

The II Alpha 30: meet infra’s top alpha generators

Our new II Alpha 30 ranking aims to distinguish market tailwinds from manager skill. We examine what drives outperformance and how LPs are thinking about alpha generation.

ByAnne-Louise Stranne Petersen,Tom Taylor andBruno Alves
4 hours ago9 mins read

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