Climate change has encouraged governments to take strong actions to address it, principally by adopting measures to accelerate building energy transition infrastructure.

In the US, the Inflation Reduction Act is estimated to provide approximately $400 billion in funding to facilitate the energy transition using a mixture of tax incentives, federal loan guarantees and grants. With limited exceptions, the incentives are not subject to federal caps or allocations; instead, incentives are generated commensurate with either production or asset values. As a result, investors should approach infrastructure investments knowing that de-risking a project and bringing it online ensures the availability of incentives.

With limited exceptions, the federal incentives are not direct cash payments to project owners. Instead, they take the form of tax credits that few project developers can internally utilise, thereby requiring the project owners to monetise these incentives. As a result, successful projects will be those that tailor commercial and financing agreements to efficiently monetise available incentives. Fortunately, the IRA has provided new structuring opportunities on which sponsors may rely to convert incentives to cashflows and finance their projects.

Specifically, sponsors may sell federal tax credits on the open market. This tool enables a sponsor to receive forward commitments for tax credits at a pre-determined price, which in turn enables a capital provider to lend against the creditworthiness of the tax credit purchaser. Loans secured by tax incentives consist of construction loans and permanent financing, with the latter allowing a project sponsor to amortize debt using a stream of payments under a forward commitment.

While market and sizing constraints for large-ticket projects provide additional complications, contractual solutions exist. For instance, sponsors that raise capital for projects that require more than $1 billion capital expenditure and well over $300 million in incentives can sell the tax credits to multiple buyers, or a single buyer that has the contractual right to form a syndicate.

Tax credit purchasers can de-risk the integrity of these tax credits using a tax insurance product that backstops the sponsor’s guaranty for availability of the tax credit, a common feature in transferability transactions. This protects an investor’s expected return from a sponsor’s project by shifting the risk of a successful government audit of the incentives to the insurance underwriter.

Tax credit transferability

In a recent transaction, Bank of America agreed to purchase $580 million of wind-based production tax credits from Invenergy, providing capital that Invenergy used to provide funding for purchasing more projects from American Electric Power. Lenders for the deal include Santander, Rabobank and Natixis that rely on Bank of America fulfilling its tax credit purchase obligations to service the debt.

The transaction illustrates that parties view transferability as a valid, risk-adjusted approach to facilitating project finance, and importantly, can manage the risks associated with the production tax credits.

Specifically, production tax credits can be verified using meter readings at the project site, thereby providing robust information to support the existence of each tax credit, leaving banks to underwrite the deal principally based on wind production forecasts. Accordingly, any tax insurance is likely to address any perceived risk on the ability to transfer the tax credit versus the existence of that tax credit, an important distinction for financing parties.

Expanding from the Invenergy structure, parties are evaluating pooling arrangements to provide solutions for multi-project portfolios that can attract a managed syndicate of tax credit buyers. For instance, similar to Invenergy, a sponsor with multiple projects can sell the tax credits related to each project into a single managed aggregation vehicle.

Under this approach, the sponsor has a single interface for selling tax credits, and a third-party fund manager is responsible for identifying the syndicate of tax credit purchasers; notably, the manager can change the syndicate’s composition as needed, and expand the syndicate in the event multiple project sponsors are able to sell tax credits to the fund. That third party manager will presumably charge a fee for this service, enabling the formation of a tax credit fund.

As the market evolves, sponsors with access to a stable platform into which they can sell their tax credits will free up resources to focus on their core infrastructure strategy, unimpeded by the financing complexities of negotiating tax credit financing structures.

Lenders, an important element of infrastructure finance, are well positioned to participate in the tax credit transferability marketplace. From their perspective, lending against a stream of tax credit transfers is similar to traditional project finance premised on a commitment from a creditworthy counterparty. Sponsors are therefore encouraged to identify tax credit purchasers in parallel with lender discussions, allowing all parties to determine the viability of a project at an early stage.

Indeed, a project’s success in large part hinges on ensuring access to all parts of the capital stack from development through commercial operation. The forward aspect of a tax credit transfer allows for a sensible balance of credit and execution risk – specifically, a tax credit buyer will fund when the project is commercially operational, but the lender knows that a project going online minimises the risk of a tax credit purchaser foregoing its obligations.

New and improved flexibility

Significantly, in contrast to prior regimes, a lender has the additional flexibility of being able to sell tax credits from a project that it forecloses upon – not an ideal situation for a lender, but the transfer market provides additional built-in protections for the lender that were unavailable in the past.

For example, if a lender forecloses on a project prior to commercial operation, it can place the project in service and sell the tax credits. In contrast, prior to the IRA, the lender was unable to sell the tax credits. Instead, it would rely on complicated tax equity financing, which, other than for production tax credits, is often inaccessible when a project nears commercial operation.

Importantly, the IRA enables the creation of bankable tax credit sales contracts to facilitate financing energy transition infrastructure. While the mechanics and rules are new, parties are actively transacting in this space and developing unique structures tailored to their fund and projects.

The foregoing developments provide opportunities for participants in all parts of the capital stack to evaluate risk and reward from new perspectives, setting the stage for a robust tax credit-driven marketplace to facilitate the energy transition.

Sam Kamyans and Roald Nashi are partners at Kirkland & Ellis. Their Kirkland colleagues Tatiana Monastyrskaya, Michael Masri and Amirali Azinfar also provided input and insight for this article