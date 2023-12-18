Share A- A+ 100%

One year ago, the Inflation Reduction Act passed to much fanfare and idealistic projections of its potential impact on the US’s decarbonisation goals. But the euphoria is winding down.

The Net-Zero America report from Princeton University finds that if the pace of investment in the grid is not doubled this coming decade when compared to the last, any potential the IRA has to lower the power sector’s emissions will be wiped away. That is an approximate $4.28 trillion – or about one fifth of the global estimate of $21.4 trillion – needed by 2050 in capital injections for the US grid, according to BloombergNEF’s New Energy Outlook 2023.

And yet, one year on, the progress on the grid is nowhere near up-to-scratch.

There has been some modest progress. This past summer saw the relaunch of the Grid Innovation Caucus in the US House of Representatives, spearheaded by Washington State Democrat Marilyn Strickland and Ohio Republican Bob Latta.

There have also been numerous initiatives from the Department of Energy.

“Reality has outstripped the pace of policy making in the power sector, driven in part also by the IRA’s passage and the fact that we now have unprecedented demand to build new clean energy resources.”

Jason Burwen

GRIDSTOR

One, the National Transmission Needs Study, has sought to pinpoint crucial transmission corridors and allocate funds towards them. These funds would come from the total $10.5 billion allocated to the Grid Deployment Office under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – $3.5 billion of which has already been deployed – representing the largest investment in the grid in recent US history.

It’s money that will be considered well-spent if there is reform to back it up – like the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) Order 2023 this past summer, a series of reforms that includes standards for interconnection study processes at all the jurisdictional regional transmission organisations as well as transmission owners that are not in RTO regions. Compliance will be required from April 2024 onwards.

“FERC 2023 is a reform that made sense three years ago when interconnection queues were not quite as backed up and when the demand for putting new resources on the grid was not quite as high,” says Jason Burwen, vice-president of policy and strategy of standalone battery storage developer GridStor, who formerly held positions with the American Clean Power Association and the US Energy Storage Association.

“We are going to continue for some years building out the transmission system piecemeal through each interconnection and each network upgrade that an interconnection triggers, which is not great and everyone knows that that’s not great.”

How can we circumvent this piecemeal transmission expansion? Outside FERC orders, which are limited, there is a critical need for drastic transformations at the regional levels in both transmission planning and interconnection permitting.

Permitting

As private markets investors have focused more on energy production investing rather than investments in transmission, permitting reform has tended to take centre stage during industry discussions on the needs of the grid. And for good reason.

“The pace of interconnection is the pace of asset build, full stop,” says Burwen. “This is a process that is fundamentally uncertain. You don’t know until several years in whether your project is going to make sense because the study process doesn’t allow you to get that information until then. Inherently, everyone is speculating to a certain degree.”

FERC Order 2023 does tackle some issues with the interconnection backlog, attempting to streamline interconnection requests, study processes and queue management.

There is some reform happening at the regional level, but it is uneven. The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) is debating increasing the barriers to entry for interconnection requests in order to hack away at the ever-lengthening queue by requiring site control, or proof from applicants that land has been bought for an energy project. At the moment, all that is required is a deposit. CAISO is also considering streamlining the study phase of interconnection by prioritising applicants in certain areas.

“You turn on the TV and everyone’s just talking about net-zero goals and targets and then, behind the scenes, what’s going on is a battle for who’s going to build it.”

Sharon Segner

LS POWER

MISO, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, is also seeking to winnow the queue by capping the number of projects they will study in a certain area.

The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) has proposed studying all applications in a certain area/interconnection at once, or conducting a “cluster study”. Like CAISO, NYISO is also looking to implement site control. Even with these proposals, the whole backlog is not being taken care of. Industry players, therefore, aren’t optimistic about the interconnection queue.

“Once you sign an interconnection agreement, that next timeline, there’s nothing being done about that. And to me, that’s very problematic and something that I think needs attention,” Burwen explains.

Mark Voccola, co-head of infrastructure, Americas at Ardian, says: “Just given the huge number of projects and the aggregate size of all those projects, I suspect that it will be less than the historic average of approximately 20 percent of deals that enter the queue to get built.”

Planning

While the interconnection queue is the issue that plagues investors most frequently today, it is not the issue at the top of grid experts’ minds.

“We actually would say that it’s more important for the grid to be independently planned and for those planners to be independent than some of the permitting reform that’s being suggested on the transmission side,” explains Sharon Segner, a senior vice-president at LS Power.

LS Power claims that it has been awarded over $4 billion in competitive transmission projects across the US.

“Across the country are significant battles both at the state and the federal level over whether or not there will be a monopoly for the clean energy transition.

“You turn on the TV and everyone’s just talking about net-zero goals and targets and then, behind the scenes, what’s going on is a battle for who’s going to build it.”

While Order 1000 – a FERC ruling from 2011 – issued competitive transmission into the regional planning process, the issue of non-competitiveness persists. Segner believes FERC could do more to enforce competition rules.

“There is a lot of informal but significant influence that the transmission owners have over these RTOs, which makes many people question the actual independence,” she says. “You see it in all of the regions; there’s a lot of pressure on these planning processes not to be independent.”

Voccola agrees. “Transmission planning is not even a process. The broader transmission need in the US is as big of an issue as just the interconnection process itself.

“Independent transmission investments are harder investments to make, longer investments to make. There are multiple jurisdictions, multiple landowners, cascading regulatory processes that an investor needs to go through.”

“Transmission planning is not even a process. The broader transmission need in the US is as big of an issue as just the interconnection process itself.”

Mark Voccola

ARDIAN

When asked what is holding up transmission planning at the FERC level, he explains: “There are just a lot of interested stakeholders and all of their interests don’t exactly align. And as with any regulatory process, there’s litigation that can slow things down.”

Partisanship

There are many levels of stakeholders, and thus, many debates – where partisanship inevitably flourishes.

Representative Scott Peters, a Democrat from California and a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, has sponsored the Building Integrated Grids With Inter-Regional Energy Supply (BIG WIRES) Act, a bill seeking to cut down on interregional buildout by pre-approving areas for transmission capacity and imposing minimum-transfer requirements.

With Democrats a minority in the House of Representatives, Republican support is crucial.

“We’ve got a lot of leads. It’s hard to get people to jump in the pool. But at least they’re poolside with their swimming trunks,” Peters said during Politico’s ‘Future of the Grid’ webinar. “Republicans would agree to grid reforms that Democrats want in exchange for Democrats giving more permitting reform language concessions around the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), making permits faster, and maybe the Clean Water Act,” he says.

Republicans, while also recognising the importance of grid resiliency, tend to focus on this issue of NEPA when it comes to transmission buildout. They argue that rolling back environmental checks during buildout will quicken the process overall.

It’s a point of view that Bernard McNamee, a former FERC commissioner and current partner at law firm McGuireWoods, supports. He also is a proponent of another conservative talking point – cost sharing.

“The people in the states where those transmission lines will cross but who won’t really use the energy don’t want to pay for it. But assigning this cost just to a more narrow group of people who actually get the energy, those costs will be very expensive,” he explains.

“We’re talking hundreds of billions to trillions of dollars in money that’s predicted to go into transmission and new generation. How are these costs going to be allocated?”

LS Power’s Segner also has concerns about costs.

“We think that FERC can be stronger on what’s going on with transmission costs across the country; we think that FERC can be stronger on competition and actually forcing independence in these RTOs,” she says.

“A lot of times these permitting reforms are saying, ‘Well, let’s just move the permitting from the state to the federal level’. My company hasn’t been persuaded that that actually solves the problem. There’s no question that transmission is very challenging, but often these problems with transmission siting start at the local level. They don’t magically go away if you move jurisdiction from the state to the federal level.”

But the clock is ticking – between a contentious 2024 election and myriad other issues dominating domestic politics, whether or not the grid gets the attention it so desperately needs remains to be seen.