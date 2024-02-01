A difficult year for fund finance

Click to the top right of the presentation to view full screen

The past 12 months have been tumultuous for the fund finance market. Not only did several of the most prolific players collapse, including Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic, but significant increases in interest rates have driven the cost of subscription lines up dramatically.

Infrastructure firms that have utilised subscription finance have therefore had to rethink their banking relationships, particularly diversifying funding sources. Meanwhile, higher interest rates mean that many firms are shortening the duration and quantums of their usage, in order to minimise the interest expense borne by investors.

Thirty-four percent of respondents to Infrastructure Investor’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study expect the use of subscription lines to fall over the next year. A further 42 percent expect it to remain the same.

“The use of fund-level facilities continues to be standard,” says Michael Bane, head of US investor relations at Ardian. “In the current rate environment, the economic benefit on IRR is notably diminished while the administrative benefit of smoothing capital calls persists.”

Michael Dean, managing director at HarbourVest Partners, adds: “The use of fund credit facilities was ubiquitous for years in a low-rate environment and I still think it is the norm for firms to use fund finance facilities. But they are definitely using them less aggressively and more selectively given the increased interest rate environment which is driving up costs.

“Firms are cognisant of the all-in costs, including the fees which are associated with these facilities, which have also gone up. As a result, GPs are being more conservative in their usage as they think about maximising the net performance generated for investors.”

Bart Molloy, partner at Monument Group, says: “Do I think that with interest rates ticking up there may be less of an absolute benefit to using those subscription lines in terms of bolstering IRRs? Yes. But most effective managers actually use those facilities as a way of smoothing the process rather than as an alpha generator.”

Bruce Chapman, co-founder at Threadmark, however, is not convinced. He says that in the infrastructure space, subscription finance has primarily been used by larger firms in order to boost IRRs.

“The managers we work with in the mid-market are not using subscription lines and so the regional banking crisis and hike in interest rates has had no impact on our clients in that regard,” he says.

“But I have no doubt that there will be a significant impact for those larger funds where subscription lines were used to enhance returns and I think that is something that LPs should welcome. Boosting IRRs in order to get more carry doesn’t deliver any benefit for the underlying investor. In fact, that investor has the commitment sitting on its balance sheet for longer making very little return.”

Questions over leverage

Of course, higher interest rates are impacting the way that leverage is being used at an asset level, as well as a fund level. Just over a third of investors (36 percent) reported concerns about the extent to which GPs are using credit lines to fund portfolio investments in this year’s survey, compared with 55 percent 12 months earlier.

Investors are also delving into the use of leverage a lot more deeply in their manager due diligence. “With interest rates where they are, investors want to understand what refinancing risks are inherent in their underlying portfolios. When is debt due? What is the carrying cost of that debt? What is the likelihood of being able to refinance and what are the repercussions if they don’t?” says Brent Burnett, head of real assets at Hamilton Lane. “Anytime you see a meaningful shift in capital markets, those are things that are going to come into focus.”

Chapman adds: “Leverage is an area that everyone is paying more attention to now because there is a recognition that we could be in for a much more challenging debt environment for the investment period of some of these funds. Purchasing an asset using a lot of short-term leverage with a plan to refinance a few years later at more favourable rates is a high-risk strategy.”

While core infrastructure appears to have fallen out of favour with investors, this is something that definitely goes in the segment’s favour, Chapman says.

“A lot of core strategies have long-term debt and even whole-term debt with zero refinancing risk and that is something that investors should be taking into account in their decision making.”