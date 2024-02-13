A difficult year for fundraising reveals a light at the end of the tunnel

After the toughest year in memory, there are signs that 2024 may bring marginal improvements, according to our LP Perspectives 2024 Study.

The infrastructure fundraising market finally appears to be turning a corner after a gruelling 2023. Over 40 percent of investors plan to invest more in infrastructure funds over the next 12 months, according to Infrastructure Investor’s LP Perspectives 2024 Study. Only 10 percent plan to invest less.

“Last year was the worst year for fundraising that infrastructure has ever experienced – by a long way,” says Bruce Chapman, co-founder of Threadmark. “The asset class had experienced consistent growth going all the way back to 2010, so it has certainly been a shock to the system. I do think we will see a marginal improvement in 2024, but most of that activity will take place in the first half. LPs have pre-identified those managers they want to back, and that money will get spent quickly.”

Gordon Bajnai, head of global infrastructure at Campbell Lutyens, adds: “The 12 months leading up to the summer represented the worst fundraising environment in living memory. But that wasn’t specific to infrastructure. Infrastructure experienced a major traffic jam, but not the car crash that we have seen in some other asset classes.

“Final closes have been massively down, but interim closes are not nearly so disastrous, suggesting traffic is moving, albeit slowly. We expect to see a gradual improvement in 2024, as the traffic clears.”

Certainly, the denominator effect can be seen to be easing. Close to 40 percent of survey respondents this year are under-allocated to the asset class. Only 8 percent are over-allocated, half the record figure recorded last year.

“Most investors are still very much in growth mode,” says Brent Burnett, managing director and head of real assets investments at Hamilton Lane. “This is still a relatively new asset class, so we have not seen as severe a pullback as other areas of private markets where investors were more heavily allocated. Furthermore, infrastructure provides downside protection and stability in a volatile market environment and that has held up in the numbers.”

Infrastructure continues to perform strongly for investors with 86 percent claiming their portfolios have either met or exceeded benchmarks over the past 12 months. Investors are also bullish that the asset class’s inherent GDP decorrelation and inflation correlation will continue to stand it in good stead. A significant 90 percent of respondents predict their infrastructure books will meet or exceed benchmarks in the year ahead.

There is also a recognition that this is not an asset class that investors can dip in and out of. “There is a subset of investors that moved into infrastructure from fixed income allocations from the mid-2010s. They are now reinvesting back into fixed income due to the improved interest rate environment,” explains Chapman.

“They will find their way back into infrastructure as rates readjust, but I think those will be the investors that suffer most in terms of performance. Tough fundraising environments almost always coincide with the strongest vintages and so investors that stick with the asset class can expect great results.”

Shifting appetites

Meanwhile, North America represents the most popular destination for investors in private markets funds with 30 percent of respondents planning to increase exposure, followed by Western Europe. There has been a marked reduction in appetite for Asia-Pacific, however, with 26 percent planning to reduce investments in the region, largely driven by challenges in China. Of investors with exposure to China, 85 percent plan to pull back from the market.

“After a temporary slowdown, I believe the US is deemed the most attractive region, driven partly by the resilience of the macroeconomy, but also the industrial policy actions taken by the Biden administration, including the IRA, Infrastructure and Jobs Act and to a lesser extent the Chips Act,” says Bajnai. “Europe is also recovering and a focus on energy security has reinforced existing tailwinds behind the energy transition in that market.”

Michael Bane, head of US investor relations at Ardian, also says interest in Europe is growing. “We are seeing consistent demand across developed markets, including continued interest in Europe. Relative to other mature private markets asset classes, US LPs are generally willing to allocate a higher proportion of capital to Europe, where the market for infrastructure is deep and offers a diverse set of opportunities.”

In terms of sector, renewables remain in high demand, followed by digital infrastructure. “Clearly the leading mega-trend is the energy transition. That is where we see most specialist managers while diversified funds are also investing 30 to 40 percent in the space,” says Bajnai.

Bane adds: “We continue to see strong demand for digital and energy transition infrastructure, but we also see renewed interest for transportation assets now that we have moved beyond the covid-induced retrenchment from this sector.”

Meanwhile, core-plus is the risk band commanding most attention, followed by value-add. Appetite for core and super-core has dipped meaningfully in this high interest rate environment, with 24 and 27 percent of investors planning to invest less in those spaces, respectively.

To some extent, the shift away from core is surprising, given the sector’s downside protections in challenging markets. “In the last downturn, there was a rush to core, but this time around the focus is predominantly on value-add,” says Chapman. “On the surface, it seems nonsensical to channel your money into the higher-risk end of the market in a volatile environment. But if an investor only has the capacity to make one new relationship in a year, choosing to do that in a higher-returning fund holds some logic.”

Bajnai adds: “Higher inflation and consequently higher interest rates have materially changed the structure of demand. Those who are deploying money at scale are focusing on core-plus and value-add. We are seeing a significant slowdown, if not a freeze, in core.”