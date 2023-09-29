The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has launched its first Climate Action Plan after hitting its 2025 climate finance target three years ahead of schedule.

The multilateral development bank unveiled the plan at its annual meeting on 25-26 September, held this year in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt, and said that it believed the battle against climate change would be won or lost in Asia.

Speaking to Infrastructure Investor from the annual meeting, chief financial officer Andrew Cross said that climate finance and investments in the energy transition would continue to be a major focus area for the AIIB in 2024 and beyond.

“We set what we thought was a real stretch target of having 50 percent of our projects be climate financing by 2025 – this year we hit 56 percent, so we’ve already achieved that goal,” he said.

“We all know that climate is a cross-border, non-national issue. MDBs are uniquely positioned to contribute capital, technical assistance and knowledge into that space. Therefore, rightly, shareholders are saying: ‘You’re in essence a public good and you have an obligation to [help] that.”

Cross said that infrastructure as an asset class, as well as the cheques required to finance individual projects, was only getting larger due to the impacts of climate change and the energy transition.

“Our pipeline will always include a lot of green [energy] and renewables – the cost of solar and wind will keep coming down, and there are many opportunities within the region for that. Trying to figure out how we participate in and support transition financing is front of mind for us,” he said.

When asked whether that stance could see the AIIB invest in fossil-fuel assets with a view to helping them become cleaner, as several private climate infrastructure and energy transition funds have started to do, Cross said the bank was committed to not investing in coal and would pursue assets that were consistent with its board-agreed strategy for the energy sector.

Cross said the AIIB “clearly sees the benefit” of investing in renewables, but understood “the transition space is a really difficult one for all participants and it’s hard to say that anybody has found the perfect way to get involved in that space that doesn’t trigger reactions from clear vested interests that have strong views”.

After hitting its climate finance target in 2022, the AIIB had achieved a cumulative $11.75 billion in climate finance by the end of Q2 2023, and has financed 107 projects with climate components.

Cross said AIIB would continue to be focused on growth in the years ahead, after membership applications for El Salvador, Solomon Islands and Tanzania were approved at the annual meeting to take the bank’s membership to 109.

“The story of the bank is all about growth, which is very different to the other MDBs. We are now the second-largest MDB by membership, which means our membership expects us to do a lot in the infrastructure space in Asia,” he said.

“Last year we did 44 projects – you’ll likely see us do more projects this year. Through to 2030 you’ll see more staff, more projects, more lending, more impact.”

Cross added that the AIIB had just hired its 500th employee shortly before the annual meeting.

The AIIB will also continue to grow its private-sector project financing in the years ahead, Cross said, with that part of its portfolio growing “very strongly” as it aims to reach a 50-50 split between public-sector and private-sector financing by 2030.