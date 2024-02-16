AIMCo plots transition fund manager spree with new funding pool

The Energy Transition Opportunities Pool will invest an initial C$1bn across a number of energy transition fund managers, while hoping to do direct deals in the future.

The Alberta Investment Management Corporation has created a new C$1 billion ($738 million; €688 million) funding pool to invest in a range of energy transition fund managers.

The Energy Transition Opportunities Pool, announced by the C$158 billion Canadian group this month, will collect capital from the 15 pension, endowment, insurance and government fund clients it manages investments for, creating a new pool separate from its infrastructure division, but headed by Ben Hawkins, executive managing director and head of infrastructure and renewable resources.

Hawkins, who is recruiting a separate team for ETOP, told Infrastructure Investor that it will focus initially on investing the capital in a series of energy transition funds, seeking returns in between that of infrastructure and private equity in the low to mid-teens IRRs. While he stressed the initiative was at its earlier stages and could not be specific on the sizes of the investments AIMCo would make, Hawkins said they would be “bigger, more impactful commitments to the fund managers and really having more of a strategic relationship upfront”.

ETOP will also consider co-investment opportunities, with the ambition of making direct deals in the future. AIMCo has previously pursued direct investments in the renewable power and storage space in North America and Europe, including the ACES Delta green hydrogen project in Utah, which Hawkins said he “really likes as an infrastructure project”, although many other hydrogen projects “don’t meet those criteria of long-term contracts or certain risk elements indicated”. Hawkins denied the move to fund commitments was a step back in this respect.

“We’ve tried to be really pragmatic with our approach to direct deals. There’s a lot of direct deals where we think our team are really in a good position to execute,” he said. “Then there’s other things where we think there’s speciality managers that can really augment our capabilities and we have done that in some cases.”

Hawkins pointed to investments AIMCo has made in the recently closed Asian infrastructure-focused Seraya Partners Fund I where it makes fund commitments where necessary. But it is the expanding energy transition opportunity set that fuelled the creation of ETOP.

“We’re seeing a lot of opportunities coming in our respective inboxes that are without a home,” he said. “We started to take a look at what was missing within our existing mandates in order to pursue those opportunities and then it was really a realisation that energy transition has a lot of inherent risks that aren’t necessarily front and centre with traditional asset class mandates. So, maybe we’ll take a little more start up risk, a little more execution risk, in some cases a little bit more technology risk where it’s maybe something that’s been proven out at a given scale, but really looking to apply it at a much larger scale.”

Pursuing diversity

AIMCo said ETOP would pursue a range of opportunities and themes including industrial decarbonisation and carbon capture, renewables fuels, low-carbon renewable energy production and related technologies and electrification, storage and energy efficiency. Hawkins is optimistic it can achieve this diversity across its fund managers.

“We spend a lot of time thinking about how these managers would complement each other,” he said. “There will be some overlap, but, ideally, they are differentiated enough that they’re bringing different types of deals to the table. That’s a recognition that there’s still a lot of uncertainties in this space. I think having diversity in terms of approach will be rewarded to a certain extent.”

ETOP will primarily target opportunities in North America and Europe, although is open to investments in Asia where it sees the right level of risk return. When it comes to the technologies managers pursue, Hawkins is measured.

“If it ends up being heavily weighted one way or the other, that probably will change some of our thinking about our future management choices down the road, but at least out of the gates, we don’t have specific guidelines or targets that we’re thinking of in terms of an amount of RNG or carbon capture and storage, for example.”

The broader hope is to provide decarbonisation lessons to both its infrastructure investments and export such learnings to its other asset classes too.

“The thinking is, at least as we get more plugged into this space, we’ll be able to really extract some of these broader strategic learnings to not just help infrastructure make smarter decisions as a run into some of these energy transition opportunities that fit their mandate, but ideally private equity will be in a similar position, as will real estate and private debt,” Hawkins said.