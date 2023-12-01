Aiming high: The Rising Stars

Two trends set to shape the future of infrastructure investment – the energy transition and the push towards digitalisation – are particularly attractive to the next generation of talent entering the asset class.

We celebrate the emergence of this younger, more diverse talent pool with the inaugural Infrastructure Investor Rising Stars list. This medley of 20 ambitious under-40s stood out for their efforts and achievements across dealmaking, fundraising, asset management and building collaborative relationships.

The list reflects the sector’s global reach. Of the 20 people on the list, 70 percent are based in Europe, with London accounting for half of those, and Paris the only other European city with more than one entry.

North America is the next most represented geography: three of our Rising Stars are based in New York, and Toronto is the only non-US North American city featured. Singapore and Sydney are where our Rising Stars are based in the APAC region.

A stellar job

From leading the fundraising of billions of dollars in flagship funds, to originating foundational assets and providing strategic advice to some of the largest infrastructure managers, those nominated have already built up a wealth of knowledge and experience.

The youngest entry, Shanni Chew at Igneo Infrastructure Partners, has reached the position of senior executive aged 29 and played a central role in several high-profile transactions, including Macarthur Wind Farm, one of Australia’s largest renewable energy generators.

Chew says she was initially attracted to the asset class because it forms the backbone of global economies and helps provide essential services to all our cities and communities: “I was excited by the ability to play a role in solving some of the world’s most complex challenges, and infrastructure assets are a critical piece in the puzzle.”

This motivation is echoed in the views of many of the other nominees. Arash Shojaie, 36, is senior principal at QIC, and says that throughout history infrastructure has played a unique role as the physical foundation of economic development and human civilisation. “From the roads, canals and aquifers of ancient Rome to the fibre-optic networks of today, they have always boosted productivity and standards of living. To me, being involved in infrastructure investment means [making] a tangible contribution to the welfare and progress of humanity.”

Other Rising Stars point to the emergence of the energy transition and the opportunity to deliver a cleaner, more sustainable world as key motivations for selecting a career in infrastructure.

“There is so much ambition and innovation in this sector,” says 35-year-old Fatima Shawaf, senior associate at law firm Allen & Overy. “Sustainable infrastructure is a key driver for achieving net zero, and being able to see first-hand how investors, governments and developers are continuously pushing the boundaries to achieve this target makes it a very exciting sector to work in.”

Dreaming big

In total, 45 percent of the Rising Stars list are 35 or younger. Nicholas Pepper, a member of management in the infrastructure team at Partners Group, and Manjari Govada, a principal at DigitalBridge Group, are the next-youngest infrastructure investors featured in the list, both 32, and already boast extensive industry experience and expertise.

Since joining the Swiss firm in 2015, Pepper has worked on eight closed transactions worth a total equity value of $3.6 billion and describes the close of Partners Group’s impact strategy PG Life fund as a career highlight. Govada oversees a portfolio of more than 150 data centres and 100 edge facilities globally at DigitalBridge, and says the best piece of career advice she ever received was “to continuously embrace learning and adaptability as the keys to long-term success”.

Of the 11 nominees aged between 35 and 40, 37-year-old Peter Gray at OMERS Infrastructure believes that to achieve success one requires a qualitative understanding of the quantitative decisions that are made. “It is easy to get lost in the numbers, particularly in infrastructure financial models, and miss the opportunities and risks that sometimes can only be seen by looking at the full picture. Investing is not a maths equation.”

Written in the stars

Iryna Podoliak, an investment professional at Wren House Infrastructure, first gained exposure to infrastructure via her parents who worked in the pipeline transportation industry in Ukraine. “Driven by my initial curiosity for this strategic asset class, I was always fascinated with infrastructure’s ability to have transformational impact on the lives of local communities.”

Of the other female nominees, 38-year-old Chenhua Shen, a fund partner at I Squared Capital, has been in the sector since the financial crisis of 2008. She says experiencing such economic headwinds reinforced her belief in the benefits of investing in an asset class that has enduring cashflows, demonstrated reliance during crises and can act as an effective fiscal stimulus to drive economic growth.

“It is an exciting time to be at I Squared and investing in infrastructure, as the challenges and opportunities associated with the energy transition, urbanisation and digital transformation are only strengthening the global demand for sustainable, resilient infrastructure,” she says.

During the covid lockdown, Shen volunteered to establish I Squared Capital’s Taiwan office in Taipei and closed three innovative deals, including the world’s largest floating solar project on seawater, Taiwan’s first state-of-the-art waste-to-energy initiative and the first institutionally backed day-care operator.

World of opportunity

Our first ever Rising Stars see plenty of exciting investment prospects. In digital infrastructure, Govada says she anticipates “the rapid expansion of AI and edge computing, [plus] its integration with 5G technology to be the most significant market trend, reshaping the data centre investment landscape”.

The investment gap in digital infrastructure also suggests plenty of long-term opportunities to scale funding, particularly given government support in the US and EU, while the shift towards more flexible working and excitement over AI disruption should also help keep investment appetite high.

Surging demand for data is a major draw for digitalisation investors, but the energy transition is another big macro trend that looks set to accelerate in the wake of the Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by US President Joe Biden. “I am excited by the emerging technologies that are becoming increasingly prominent in our energy mix, as investors recognise the potential of being an early mover,” says 37-year-old Eric Bjonerud, managing director at Macquarie Asset Management.

“I believe we will see a rapid growth trajectory in the energy storage industry in the coming year, due to the wide-scale demand for solutions that have the potential to strengthen our grid systems.” Bjonerud adds that current projections point to fifteen-fold growth in storage by the end of the decade.

Tim Marahrens, partner and co-head of Energy Infrastructure Partners’ investment team, adds that the energy sector is undergoing a “major transformation”, and presents exciting opportunities for innovation and the development of renewable energy technologies, plus the scope to “transition away from natural gas to sustainable molecules such as hydrogen”.

Space to grow

Plenty of dollars have already been spent increasing the share of renewables in the electricity mix over the past decade, but shifting to a net-zero economy means more than just funding wind and solar capacity.

“The ongoing transition from energy systems reliant on fossil fuels to those based on clean energy is fundamentally a transformation of infrastructure,” says Podoliak. “It will continue to be the driving force behind capital allocation and stakeholder interactions along value chains across industries for years to come.”

Whatever is written in the stars, the next generation of infrastructure investors are eager to face potential challenges head on. From tackling climate change, to improving industry diversity and closing the digital divide, our nominees showcase the diversity of talent already making a tangible difference across the asset class and paving the way for those considering a career in infrastructure.

