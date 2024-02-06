Ancala’s third flagship closes oversubscribed on €1.4bn – exclusive

Nearly half the funds committed to what is the firm's largest vehicle to date is from new LPs and roughly 20% has already been deployed.

London-based Ancala Partners has completed its largest-ever fundraise to close the Ancala Infrastructure Fund III on €1.4 billion, above its original €1.2 billion target. The fund launched in early 2022.

Fund III has attracted interest outside of London-based Ancala’s usual crowd. “With a re-up rate of 76 percent, around half of the funds come from new sources,” says Ancala partner Karen Dolenec. She adds that around a third of the fund’s LPs are APAC-based, with Asian LPs appreciating Ancala’s low-risk approach as well as the access to income in Western currencies.

Around a fifth of the commitments have already been deployed along with some €80 million in co-investments. The three portfolio companies are Avincis, which provides aerial emergency services in various European countries and has operations in Chile and Mozambique; Fjord Base, Norway’s largest offshore services supply base; and Noventa, a Toronto-based provider of decarbonised heating and cooling solutions.

The fund will mostly invest in Western Europe but can go beyond that as long as the investments fulfil Ancala’s criteria for infrastructure investments, including downside protection, clarity on earnings and high barriers to entry.

The sourcing is a team effort, says Dolenec. “We come up with ideas amongst ourselves. Then we look for a warm lead and are mostly successful, but we will cold-call if necessary.” “We are almost 50 people, and everyone participates. This leads to a diversity of investment ideas,” adds Ancala’s managing partner Spence Clunie.

The duration of the fund is 12 years with two yearly extensions. This is unchanged from prior vintages and adhering to an industry standard has its advantages, according to Clunie. “Our vanilla fund structure is easy to explain to LPs and hence allows meetings with investors to focus on what Ancala is doing and what it expects to deliver.”

So far, performance has exceeded expectations, according to Ancala, as the predecessor funds are tracking ahead of the strategy’s 10-13 percent targeted net return and 5 percent-plus cash yield. Ancala is keen to not get bogged down on whether this corresponds to a core or a core-plus profile as the company does not adhere to the usual risk/return categories.

This position has implications for how the company talks about its part in enhancing the performance of portfolio companies. “We aim to add value to our portfolio companies, which can be confusing as value-add is definitely not our risk-profile,” says Dolenec.

Mid-market value

Regardless of how those words are categorised, Dolenec and Clunie agree that there is more opportunity to create value in the mid-market. And while every year sees more, and more advanced, IT-systems and management programs that companies can utilise, there are still improvements to be found. For Ancala, the ability to add value hasn’t changed over time. According to Cluine: “We have consistently been able to focus portfolio company management teams on what we want to achieve,” Cluine says. “We can help with the return profile, ensure inflation-protection is addressed, and drive operational improvements through our proactive approach.”

“The trend for better systems is helping us and giving us more tools,” Dolenec adds. This statement would imply that private capital has a strong role to play in improving the performance of infrastructure companies – at least in the crucial mid-market segment. And Clunie agrees that this is the case:

“This is part of the reason why we’ve exceeded our targets. And a lot of it is common sense; rather than just rolling over a contract, we can help improve it by suggesting amendments. And because we invest in essential services, [portfolio companies] can usually get these changes through as long as they are reasonable. That is the benefit of having downside protection.”

Ancala has a total AUM of more than €4 billion and, on average, Ancala’s portfolio companies have grown revenues by 40 percent since Ancala invested.

Those portfolio companies include enterprises such as Portsmouth Water, which is currently building the first major water reservoir in the UK in more than 30 years while also being inextricably linked to the wider and somewhat varied story of private investments in UK water. Ancala also has a large investment in Spanish biomass-burning plants and, though once heralded as part of the renewable future, biomass generally has not aged all that well.

However, when asked what asset class would perhaps not feel like an obvious investment today compared to five years ago, Clunie’s answer goes straight to the heart of the net-zero debate. “We’ve had no investments in fossil fuels-related companies in Funds II & III, as the long-term strategies for European governments have been unclear.” The company has a 2019 investment in an LNG gasification terminal in Wales.

As for upcoming technologies of interest, Dolenec mentions battery energy storage systems, which have moved into a lower-risk territory, as an obvious candidate to consider. Clunie has his eye on hydrogen, but “not just yet”.

In terms of competition from fellow GPs, the market is changing fast and with the current trend for consolidation, we may not have seen the last independent infra-manager seek shelter under the wings of a well-capitalised private equity outfit. Clunie, however, is in no hurry to put up the ‘for sale’ sign. “Yes, we have had calls. In the current climate, it would be rather strange if we didn’t, but there is no need for us to sell as we are raising funds – and we like the autonomy.”

Indeed, Fund III is the second Ancala fund to close in eight months, as Ancala raised £551 million over the summer for its continuation-like Essential Growth Infrastructure Fund.