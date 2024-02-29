Asia is more important than ever for infra’s biggest GPs

The region is fulfilling its promise as both a viable target for dedicated strategies and an ever-growing source of LP capital.

Macquarie Group, the parent company of the world’s largest infrastructure investment firm Macquarie Asset Management, periodically hosts what it calls an ‘Operational Briefing’ at its Martin Place headquarters in Sydney.

These are ostensibly investor updates, providing a window into the group’s financial results for the preceding reporting period, as well as a look ahead to the coming months.

Alongside the numbers, the firm always likes to shine a spotlight on a particular part of the business, getting the leader of that business unit to present and highlight what their particular division has been up to.

Earlier this month, this slot went to Macquarie Asset Management (alongside Macquarie Capital) to talk about infrastructure – which is not that unusual given the performance of this unit in recent years. But what was rarer was the particular focus that was chosen: Asia.

The firm dedicated a good chunk of the briefing to an update on Macquarie’s activities in Asia, led by regional CEO Verena Lim, a role she undertakes alongside her responsibilities as an executive director with MAM. It was the first time the firm has profiled the region at one of these briefings since 2019.

“We are expecting this region to continue to fuel global growth, underpinned by favourable demographics, which is giving rise to significant energy consumption, digital adoption and urbanisation,” Lim said. “With these strong tailwinds, we believe there are many opportunities and long-term growth drivers that align to Macquarie’s expertise.”

Tellingly, Lim also revealed that around half of the capital for MAM’s recently closed seventh European fund, which raised more than €8 billion, came from Asian investors. “We believe these strong market fundamentals in Asia will continue and present further opportunities to connect Asian capital to global opportunities.”

And Macquarie isn’t the only global infrastructure GP to have recognised this. KKR is also getting in on the act, as its recent close of the largest pan-Asia infrastructure fund ever raised ably showed.

Beyond the raw fundraising figures, KKR head of APAC David Luboff told us last week that the firm sees the APAC region as “a real growth engine”.

“We’re really excited by our market position now and the team are feeling really energised and proud. If we continue to perform well, I’d like to think that we will continue to get the support and trust of our investment partners and continue to raise successive and successful vehicles.”

These are comments from just two of the sector’s biggest names. Others are still in market with large pan-Asia funds, including the likes of Stonepeak and Keppel Capital, while global fund managers are finding that Asian LPs are maturing all the time when it comes to unlisted infrastructure and how they think about the asset class.

Infrastructure Investor has heard of significant contributions from Asian LPs to global vehicles currently being raised by EQT, Brookfield Asset Management and DigitalBridge, among others.

The sector has been aware of Asia’s potential for some time, of course – but the renewed focus on the region, for its potential in both fundraising and dealmaking, certainly seems greater than it has for some years.